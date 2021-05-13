The Middle East has erupted in violence after Hamas launched rocket attacks against Israel — but the Palestinian Islamist organization is about to get exactly the hellfire it deserves.

Since Tuesday, nearly 850 rockets were launched in the attack on Jerusalem and other Israeli havens, sparking the most significant conflict between the enemies since 2014, Fox News reported.

Many of the incendiary devices were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, but at least six Israelis were killed as of early Wednesday.

The hundreds of bombs launched in the nation’s counter-attacks left 43 Palestinians dead and over 200 reported wounded by the Gaza Health Ministry, according to Fox.

Early morning attacks Wednesday by the Israeli Defense Forces zeroed in and struck Palestinian security and police forces, and the IDF confirmed that one of its strikes took out Hamas intelligence brass.

“Our fighter jets, with the ISA, neutralized key figures of Hamas’ intelligence: Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department & his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military intelligence counterespionage department,” the IDF tweeted.

“Looks like our intel was better.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised this is only the beginning in a statement Tuesday.

“We are in the midst of a major campaign — Operation Guardian of the Walls,” Netanyahu said, according to the Daily Wire.

“Yesterday and today, the IDF attacked hundreds of Hamas & Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. We have eliminated dozens of terrorists, including senior commanders,” he touted.

“We have bombed Hamas command centers and toppled buildings that serve the terrorist organizations,” Netanyahu said. “We will continue to attack with full force.”

“We have just finished a consultation and assessment of the situation with heads of the security establishment and we made decisions. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have paid — I tell you here — will pay a very heavy price for their aggression,” he vowed.

“I say here this evening — their blood in on their heads. Citizens of Israel, we stand united against a reprehensible enemy.”

Although Israel is only returning fire, the usual anti-Semitic suspects in the U.S. government chastised the nation for fighting back in a conflict it didn’t start.

“Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism,” Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted Monday.

“Palestinians deserve protection,” the Democratic lawmaker asserted. “Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians,” she wrote, ignoring that, unlike Palestine, Israel did not launch the first attack.

“It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid,” Omar stated.

Fellow “Squad” member Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan also spoke out against the nation for defending itself.

“What we’re really telling Palestinians fighting apartheid is the same thing being told to my fellow black Americans across our country here that are fighting against police brutality,” she told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Monday.

“There is no form of acceptable resistance to state violence except for the denial of people’s human dignity. And we need to stop,” she claimed.

“We need to stop and look at the fact that our own country is enabling it with billions of dollars every year being issued to Israel, even though they are promoting racism and dehumanization,” she charged about America’s ally in the region.

Tlaib further asserted that “U.S. taxpayer dollars should not be used to commit human rights violations.”

These politicians always put Israel in an impossible situation: to retaliate and be labeled a terrorist nation, or simply allow its land, buildings and people to be pummeled by its enemies — and still be maligned by the left.

This conflict between the two nations has no hope of peaceful resolution because the Islamists want to destroy Israel and won’t stop until that goal is reached.

Regardless of what the left in this country or abroad thinks about it, Netanyahu has a right — more importantly, a responsibility — to use the maximum force necessary to beat back the nation’s enemies.

This conflict and violence is not something Israel started, but it looks like it’s going to do its best to finish it — and hopefully with as much firepower as the nation can muster in the name of freedom.

