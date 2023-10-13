Within hours of Hamas’ attack Saturday, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus took to social media to explain the events that had just occurred, Israel’s anticipated response and how he fully expected the story to be transposed fairly quickly, reflecting Israel as the bad guys. I couldn’t imagine the final part of that statement being true.

Conricus seemed sure of it, however, outlining a familiar game plan where Israel would “account for all civilians and soldiers, close the border and prevent future attacks, and finally, strike Hamas’ military targets,” according to Townhall.

The aggressive nature of these return strikes on Hamas’ military targets is “usually the stage when the world starts to count Palestinian deaths and lecture us about humanity and the use of force,” he said.

Live briefing from Tel Aviv—with an IDF Spokesperson LTC (Res.) Jonathan Conricus https://t.co/nOU4IDlsQx — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

Conricus would then go on to remind everyone of how the exchange began. “It started with the butchering and the cold-blooded execution of Israeli civilians by Hamas — unprovoked.” More than 1,300 Israelis have died since the Hamas assault began, according to the Wall Street Journal. At least 27 Americans have also died.

Israel’s response was swift, organized and unapologetic. They came in hot, but not without warning to the innocent to leave Gaza or risk death.

According to Daily Caller, “The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday warned Gaza residents to evacuate and move southwards ahead of a potential ground invasion of Gaza designed to defeat Hamas. The terrorist group regularly uses Gazan civilians as human shields and its infrastructure is embedded within civilian neighborhoods, according to the IDF.”

This was in stark contrast to Hamas, which demanded Palestinian inhabitants remain. Israel has since cut water, power, food, fuel and medical supplies to the area. They’ve also dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza.

The number of bombs dropped against Hamas in just one week is shockingly close to that which the United States dropped on Afghanistan in any given year. It resulted in more than 1,500 Palestinian bodies added to the death toll.

Hamas bears responsibility for every one of them, whether or not they accept this to be true. They butchered Israeli babies, slaughtered countless Israeli citizens and infiltrated a music festival, where they raped, decapitated and dragged off attendees. Hostages continue to be held, according to Daily Caller.

In the midst of all that, the International Planned Parenthood Federation website complained that its building had been destroyed. The organization claimed the loss would result in 37,000 pregnant women being forced to give birth with no electricity or medical supplies. Hamas owns the horrible situation these women and babies have been placed in, too.

However, Conricus’ words have proven to be accurate, as Ammal Awadallah, Executive Director of the Palestinian Family Planning and Protection Association (PFPPA) designated the culprit of these unfortunate circumstances to be Israel.

According to Awadallah’s statement, “On 8 October, PFPPA’s only center in Gaza was destroyed following an Israeli airstrike to an adjacent building, completely cutting off their ability to offer healthcare to women who have already been systematically denied sexual and reproductive healthcare and rights by the Israeli occupation.” He used the disaster to put out a plea for donations.

Planned Parenthood’s first post since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel is to release a video attacking Israel after airstrike hits their abortion center in Hamas territory then asking for donations Pure evil.

pic.twitter.com/EIk0aevsgQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 13, 2023

The newsletter distinguishes that most of the Palestinian victims have been women and children up to this point. They worry that that number will increase by 37,000 more.

Maybe the PFPPA should press Hamas for a solution. The fact of the matter is, Israel is known to fight force with counterforce times ten. And Gaza is now living that reality, thanks to Hamas.

“I can assure you the IDF will be very measured in its response and that we, unlike our enemies, hold human life dear, but I can also assure you today is a different day and the response Israel will deliver Hamas will be unlike anything we have done in the past,” Conricus vowed. “We will make Hamas pay a price they have never paid before, hopefully until their destruction,” he continued, according to Townhall.

The fire and fury in Israel’s response is warranted. It’s also predictable. No one is naive to the wrath of Israel if provoked. Nor the preparedness and capabilities, for that matter. They will just pound away until they leave nothing but dust.

They strike with a vengeance. They have more than 300,000 in their reserve forces alone, a large defense budget, a very skilled air force and cutting-edge aircraft. To top it off, they have the advantage of an Iron Dome shield to defend against incoming missiles.

Compare this to Hamas, made up of an estimated 30,000 men who understand the lay of the land, but whose budget is thin. That said, it is their friendships and supporters that pose the largest of issues. This is where the real threat lies to both Israel and the rest of us.

It remains to be seen where this all goes. Will this be another violent and tragic moment in time or the beginning of something big, say a third world war? I have my opinions, but ultimately, we shall see. In the meantime, Israel is behaving as Israel does. What they have, they will protect … small as it might be. Then they will rise to face the blame for a war they never began.

