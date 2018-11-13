SECTIONS
Military World News
Print

Israeli Citizens Under Attack, Skies Filled with Explosions as Dozens of Rockets Are Fired from Gaza

By Jack Davis
at 9:04pm
Print

Gaza-based Hamas terrorists sent 300 rockets into Israel Monday, bringing about a major Israeli Defense Forces strike in Gaza.

Hamas “has crossed a red line,” said Israeli Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, who said Israel would “continue to respond with an iron fist against all terrorist activity or rocket fire.”

Israel said it intercepted 70 of the rockets.

TRENDING: Here Are 12 Potential Trump Nominees for the Newly Vacated Attorney General Position

The full extent of Israeli casualties was unclear early Tuesday. The Jerusalem Post indicated in a running summary of the attacks and the Israeli response that at least one man was killed and close to 100 were wounded, many from the community of Ashkelon.

Other accounts put the overall total number of injured between 10 and 20.

Should Israel try to crush Hamas for this?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In what appeared to be a separate attack, a mortar shell hit a bus in which Israel Defense Force personnel had been riding. Six people were injured, including a 19-year-old who was listed in critical condition, Fox News reported.

The latest round of violence was triggered Sunday when a firefight broke out in Gaza between Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters.

“The aim of the operation was not to abduct or to kill a Hamas operative,” said IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. He said that once the Israeli force met trouble, it “acted swiftly, professionally, was able to defend itself, exfiltrate in a very professional manner, making sure that all soldiers got back to Israel, that none were left behind.”

Hamas, however, claimed that Israeli undercover troops slipped two miles into Gaza killed and killed Nour el-Deen Baraka, a commander of the group’s military wing. Five Hamas soldiers and one Israeli solder were killed Sunday.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks, which began at sunset local time on Monday.

RELATED: Israeli Ambassador Sets the Record Straight When CNN Pulls Trump into Pittsburgh Shooting

In retaliation, Israel hit a wide range of targets, including the Al-Aqsa TV station. The BBC reported that three Palestinians were killed.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called the attack on the station an act of “barbaric aggression,” according to The New York Times.

“It contributes to Hamas’ military actions, including by providing operational messaging to militants, directing and explicitly calling for terror activities against Israel, and providing guidance on how to carry out such terror activities,” the IDF said in a statement.

Israeli Cabinet minister Michael Oren said Israel “will do whatever it takes” to defend itself, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“We expect the world to stand with us,” he said.

The EU’s ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, begged for an end to “indiscriminate” rocket fire targeting civilians.

“Everyone must step back from the brink,” he said.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, called for the world body to condemn Hamas.

“After a day of rocket barrages, there is no room for any other definition of Hamas except that of terrorist organization. To the world it presents its civilians as victims, but then uses them as human shields,” Danon wrote.

“Israel cooperated with all international bodies, including the UN, but the aggressive escalation from Gaza indicates that there are elements pushing for another round of violence that will cause destruction and losses within the Gaza Strip,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Stacy Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in GeorgiaJessica McGowan / Getty Images

After Abrams Refuses to Concede, GA Dems Announce Thousands of Votes Found

Dick Morris

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to reporters after touring the Cayuga Centers facility, which is holding immigrant children separated from their parents, after taking a tour of the facility, June 20, 2018, in New York.Mary Altaffer / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Bill de Blasio Humiliated as Truth about NYC Public Schools Exposed

Molly Prince

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch party on Nov. 6, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

Stacey Abrams Allegedly Attempts To Run Illegal Ads in Support of a Non-Existent Gubernatorial Run-Off

Jack Davis

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian FontesArizona PBS screen shot

AZ Election Official at Center of Ballot Controversy Repped Ringleader of Arms Scandal

Savannah Pointer

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump prior to their meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on Saturday.Chesnot / Getty Images

French President Macron Comes Around to Trump’s Way of Thinking, Calls Him a ‘Good Friend’

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Nov. 9, 2018, as they travel to Paris.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Report: Trump Played Crucial Role in Hush Money Payments

Luke Rosiak

Broward County Elections SupervisorJoe Skipper / Getty Images

12 Times Florida County’s Elections Supervisor Has Been ‘Incompetent and Possibly Criminal’

Tim Pearce

Former President Barack Obama in a file photo from 2016.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Fed Board Run by Obama Holdovers Is ‘Hemorrhaging’ Taxpayer Money on Legal Fees

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.