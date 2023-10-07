Share
News

Israeli Commander Captured by Militants, Hamas Claims

 By Bryan Chai  October 7, 2023 at 3:03pm
Share

As chaos reigns in Israel, reports have emerged that Hamas militants have captured a top Israeli military officer.

Both The Telegraph and The Jewish Chronicle reported on rumors that Hamas had captured Israeli Major Gen. Nimrod Aloni. The Chronicle reported that the claim came from Hamas itself.

An image purportedly showing Aloni being forcibly led down a street while barefoot and in his underwear quickly began spreading on social media.

Trending:
Biden Admin Playing Damage Control After Deleted Tweet on Terrorist Attacks in Israel

Aloni, the former commander of the Israeli Defense Force’s Gaza division, was described by The Telegraph as “one of the IDF’s most senior commanders [who] runs special forces operations.”

Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri said “senior officers” had been captured.

“Our detainees in [Israeli] prisons, their freedom is looming large. What we have in our hands will release all our prisoners. The longer fighting continues, the higher the number of prisoners will become,” al-Arouri told Al Jazeera.

“We managed to kill and capture many Israeli soldiers. The fighting is still on.”

The IDF denied that any major generals had been captured, according to The Telegraph.

Citing Israeli news stations, the outlet noted that Hamas militants have captured around 50 Israeli civilians.

Saturday morning marked a dark and violent turn in the already bloody and complicated history of Israel.

Hamas militants launched an all-out assault via air, land and sea on the southern part of Israel in a shockingly swift invasion.

The attack was condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden, who called it “unconscionable.”

Related:
Number of Americans Killed in Israel Rising, With More Missing

“Israel has a right to defend itself — full stop,” he said on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it crystal clear that the country is now at war.

This is a breaking story and will be updated accordingly.

A Note from Our Staff:

 

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

 

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

 

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

 

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

 

Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

 

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Biden's Brother Admits It's Him in Naked Selfie Discovered on Gay Dating Website
Youth Football Team to Be Kicked Off Fields So City Can House Illegal Aliens
Ex-Porn Star Sparks Firestorm of Controversy After Asking Hamas Terrorists to 'Film Horizontal'
Joe Rogan Thinks He Knows What California School Was Trying to Do to His 5-Year-Old
Retired NBA Superstar Eviscerates BLM Supporters, Politicians After Bloodshed in Israel
See more...

Conversation