Israeli Government-Funded 'Mobile Museum' Set to Visit US Churches to Promote Zionism

It goes without saying that the Israeli government has become a lightning rod of a divisive topic these days.

That much should be inarguable, regardless of where one actually stands on the topic.

Given that, it should be little surprise that Israel’s latest plans are receiving markedly mixed reviews.

Reports first began surfacing in October 2025 that Israel was planning to invest heavily in U.S. influence operations.

The Times of Israel reported at the time that Israel was investing up to $4.1 million into these operations, and specifically aiming them at Christians.

Documents obtained by The Times of Israel billed this operation as the “largest Christian Church Geofencing Campaign in US history.”

Fast forward to February, and World News Group has more details on how exactly this “geofencing campaign” will take shape.

The outlet reported: “A mobile museum chock-full of information on Israel is gearing up to visit evangelical churches and Christian college campuses in California, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.

“The nonprofit organization behind the museum, Hear From Us, launched this week and aims to promote travel to Israel and encourage Christian support for the country.”

“Hear From Us” is officially registered as a foreign agent representing Israel.

The Israeli government has put $3 million into the nonprofit through a project backed by the messaging group Show Faith by Works LLC, which was also created and is run by Chad Schnitger, the founder of Hear From Us.

About $1 million of that funding went toward purchasing and equipping a 41-foot toy hauler that now serves as a traveling museum.

The mobile museum itself is being dubbed “The Israel Experience.”

Other portions of the money were used to send film crews to Israel. There, they produced educational material aimed at pastors, recorded interviews with religious leaders discussing Zionism, and captured conversations with Holocaust survivors.

Although foreign governments routinely try to influence U.S. policy, far fewer focus their efforts on American churches.

Schnitger’s organization stands out not just because it is supported by Israeli funds, but because its outreach could press evangelicals to reconsider parts of their own beliefs and theology.

“It’s predominantly Christians talking to other Christians about Israel to cut through the noise,” Schnitger told World News Group. “You’ve heard from the enemies of Israel, you’ve heard from people who aren’t Christians — well, now hear from us. Hear a Biblical-minded Christian worldview on the importance of Israel.”

World News Group spoke to a number of people about the project and — perhaps unsurprisingly — the jury is very much divided on this new Israeli initiative.

“Can people disagree with the state of Israel? Absolutely,” Michael Rydelnik, a Moody Bible Institute Jewish studies professor emeritus, said. “But can they say God is done with the Jewish people, or that He doesn’t have a special love for them? That’s mistaken [and] contrary to Scripture.”

Conversely, others are more concerned with “The Israel Experience.”

Theologian Scott Aniol told World News Group, “I do believe that the promises made to national Israel in the Old Testament will be literally fulfilled at the second coming of Christ.

“The nation of Israel does have a special future in God’s plan, but this age is focused on the Church. The modern nation state of Israel, I wouldn’t say, is the chosen people of God right now.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.