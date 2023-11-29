Share
Israeli Hostage Lauded as a 'Hero' for What She Did to Hamas Captor as She Was Released

 By Randy DeSoto  November 29, 2023 at 2:11pm
Israeli Rimon Kirsht is being hailed as a hero for how she handled her release from Hamas on Tuesday.

After being held 53 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip, Kirsht, 36, stared down a Hamas militant before walking off with her arm around fellow former hostage Merav Tal, the New York Post reported.

Two armed Hamas militants took up positions on either side of them as they walked to the Red Cross representatives.

Both Kirsht and Tal were abducted from Kibbutz Mirim when Hamas militants invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 Israelis and taking over 240 captive.

Kirsht’s husband, 34-year-old Yagev Buchshtab, remains in captivity.

Arab-Israeli journalist Yoseph Haddad posted on X, “How much of a hero is Rimon Kirsht?”

“In Hamas’ captivity, she was with her partner. When terrorists came to her yesterday before she was released, she wouldn’t agree to be released without him until they forced her,” he continued.

“During the moments they were transferred to the Red Cross, she looked the terrorist in the eye, walked upright, and hugged Merav, who was released by her side.

Should Israel destroy Hamas?

“She did not placate Hamas or the Red Cross representative with a fake smile. She marched strong and proud. A true heroine!” Haddad wrote.

Australian conservative commentator Rita Panahi noted, “That took guts particularly with the jeering crowd & the masked Hamas terrorists.”

Israeli Yaari Cohen posted, “Looking into death’s eyes without blinking. Israel will win.”

His video had over 1.4 million views as of Wednesday afternoon.


On Tuesday, Kirsht’s sister posted pictures on Facebook of the former hostage’s return to the family, according to The Times of Israel.

“Part of the war is over – Rimon returned home! Healthy and whole! Now we will continue to fight for the return of Yigev and the rest of the kidnapped!” Nil Kirsht-Levi’s translated caption read.

The BBC reported Wednesday that so far, 81 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released. Among them were 60 Israeli women and children, with the rest being foreign nationals.

In exchange, Hamas has received 180 Palestinians held in Israeli jails, along with truckloads of humanitarian aid, medical supplies and fuel.

 

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
