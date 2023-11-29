Israeli Rimon Kirsht is being hailed as a hero for how she handled her release from Hamas on Tuesday.

After being held 53 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip, Kirsht, 36, stared down a Hamas militant before walking off with her arm around fellow former hostage Merav Tal, the New York Post reported.

Two armed Hamas militants took up positions on either side of them as they walked to the Red Cross representatives.

Both Kirsht and Tal were abducted from Kibbutz Mirim when Hamas militants invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 Israelis and taking over 240 captive.

Kirsht’s husband, 34-year-old Yagev Buchshtab, remains in captivity.

Arab-Israeli journalist Yoseph Haddad posted on X, “How much of a hero is Rimon Kirsht?”

“In Hamas’ captivity, she was with her partner. When terrorists came to her yesterday before she was released, she wouldn’t agree to be released without him until they forced her,” he continued.

How much of a hero is Rimon Kirsht?

In Hamas’ captivity, she was with her partner. When terrorists came to her yesterday before she was released, she wouldn’t agree to be released without him until they forced her. During the moments they were transferred to the Red Cross, she… pic.twitter.com/281kyL7yme — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) November 29, 2023

“During the moments they were transferred to the Red Cross, she looked the terrorist in the eye, walked upright, and hugged Merav, who was released by her side.

Should Israel destroy Hamas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (460 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“She did not placate Hamas or the Red Cross representative with a fake smile. She marched strong and proud. A true heroine!” Haddad wrote.

Australian conservative commentator Rita Panahi noted, “That took guts particularly with the jeering crowd & the masked Hamas terrorists.”

The woman at 33 seconds is Rimon Kirsht. That took guts particularly with the jeering crowd & the masked Hamas terrorists pic.twitter.com/N6isxKKVXS — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 29, 2023

Israeli Yaari Cohen posted, “Looking into death’s eyes without blinking. Israel will win.”

His video had over 1.4 million views as of Wednesday afternoon.

Looking into death’s eyes without blinking.

Israel will win 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/8hW0pS2Kft — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) November 28, 2023



On Tuesday, Kirsht’s sister posted pictures on Facebook of the former hostage’s return to the family, according to The Times of Israel.

“Part of the war is over – Rimon returned home! Healthy and whole! Now we will continue to fight for the return of Yigev and the rest of the kidnapped!” Nil Kirsht-Levi’s translated caption read.

The BBC reported Wednesday that so far, 81 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released. Among them were 60 Israeli women and children, with the rest being foreign nationals.

In exchange, Hamas has received 180 Palestinians held in Israeli jails, along with truckloads of humanitarian aid, medical supplies and fuel.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.