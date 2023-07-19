Israeli President Gets Standing Ovation from US Congress After Pointed Message to AOC's 'Squad'

President Isaac Herzog of Israel talked about friendship as he addressed Congress Wednesday days after several progressive Democrats made it clear Israel is their enemy.

As noted by Fox News, Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington recently called Israel a “racist state” while fellow Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a leader of the House “squad” of progressives, led a boycott of the address.

Herzog touched on the issue without naming names.

“Mr. Speaker, I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it,” Herzog said.

“But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the State of Israel’s right to exist,” he said to loud applause.

Israel President Herzog addresses “antisemitism” within Congress: “I’m not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House … but criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the state of Israel’s right to exist.” pic.twitter.com/hixJ9GHSbW — The Recount (@therecount) July 19, 2023

“Questioning the Jewish people’s right to self-determination is not legitimate diplomacy, it is antisemitism. Vilifying and attacking Jews, whether in Israel, in the United States, or anywhere in the world, is antisemitism. Antisemitism is a disgrace in every form, and I commend President Joe Biden for laying out the United States’ first ever National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism,” he said.

As noted by NPR, several progressives boycotted the speech including Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Omar.

WE SHOULD NOT BE INVITING THE PRESIDENT OF ISRAEL—A GOVERNMENT WHO UNDER ITS CURRENT PRIME MINISTER BARRED THE FIRST TWO MUSLIM WOMEN ELECTED TO CONGRESS FROM VISITING THE COUNTRY—TO GIVE A JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

Reminder: The Jews have triumphed over Egyptians, Babylonians, Persians, Hellenists, Romans, Islamic & Christian crusaders, Pogroms, Nazis, Ottomans, the British Empire & Palestinian terrorists. I think we’ll be Ok with The Squad not attending Pres. Herzog’s address to Congress! pic.twitter.com/9oAF9nfd8k — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 19, 2023

However, Herzog’s focus was on the long-standing ties between the United States and Israel, and a common shadow looming over them both.

“The people of Israel are grateful to no end for the ancient promise fulfilled and for the friendship we have forged,” Herzog said, adding, “When the United States is strong, Israel is stronger. And when Israel is strong, the United States is more secure.”

Herzog said Iran’s nuclear program is the “greatest challenge Israel and the United States face.”

“Allowing Iran to become a nuclear threshold state — whether by omission or by diplomatic commission — is unacceptable,” he said, receiving one of his many standing ovations.

“The world cannot remain indifferent to the Iranian regime’s call to wipe Israel off the map. Tolerating this call and Iran’s measures to realize it is an inexcusable moral collapse,” he said.

During his address, Herzog praised the Abraham Accords, a policy effort of the Trump administration that restored ties between Israel and some of its Arab neighbors, and noted that Israel longs for peace with the Palestinians.

“Notwithstanding the deep political differences, and the numerous challenges that surround Israeli-Palestinian relations — and I do not ignore them — but it should be clear that one cannot talk about peace while condoning or legitimizing terror,” he said.

“The younger generation of Israelis and Palestinians deserve better. They are all worthy of a future to look towards, a future of peace and prosperity,” he said.

