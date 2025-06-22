Israel's Announcement Is a Brutal Turn for Iran - Life Expectancy of Commanders Dropping Fast

As the conflict between Israel and Iran heats up, and as the United States bombs Iranian nuclear sites, an Israeli military official announced Saturday that they’ve killed a senior Iranian official, who commanded the force in charge of supporting proxy militias around the Middle East.

This included the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, according to The New York Times. The Israeli defense ministry reportedly identified the target as Mohammed Said Izadi.

He’d been long sought by Israeli intelligence, specifically agents overseeing Iran’s ties to groups like Hamas, which led the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, setting off the current war in Gaza.

This news comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s announcement on Truth Social that American bombers had conducted operations destroying several nuclear sited located in Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” the commander-in-chief wrote. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

He added, “There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The administration’s approach to the Iran issue has deeply divided the conservative movement. One high-profile interview between media heavyweight Tucker Carlson and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas turned into a shouting match that went viral earlier this week.

Carlson pushed Cruz on whether he even knew the population, or ethnic makeup, of Iran — which he didn’t appear to — causing the lawmaker to get frustrated before the two began raising their voices.

“You don’t know anything about the country,” Cruz said. “You’re the one who claims they’re not trying to murder Donald Trump.”

“No, I’m not saying that,” Carlson shot back.

“You’re the one who can’t figure out if it was a good idea to kill General Soleimani, and you said it was bad,” Cruz said.

The lawmaker later seemingly implied the United States was currently involved in bombing Iran, a claim which Carlson challenged.

Carlson then claimed the Trump national security team was issuing denials about U.S. involvement, causing Cruz to pull a 180 and issue his own denial.

“Well, you’re breaking news here, because last night … the National Security Council spokesman Alex Pfeiffer denied, on behalf of Trump, that we were acting on Israel’s behalf in any offensive capacity,” Carlson said.

“We’re not bombing them, Israel is,” Cruz replied.

As the situation escalates further, we must hope for a swift resolution. Trump was elected on promises to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and to quell the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In addition, he promised to keep American tax dollars from flowing to other countries to fund conflict. Yet Trump’s determination to play chess with a dangerous Iran has changed the playbook.

Trump is a tactician and must have good reason for making the call to engage.

Whatever the case may be, expect further division and fallout within the MAGA movement as America steps in to pick up the pieces from this global catastrophe.

