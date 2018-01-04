The Western Journal

It Only Took James Woods 1 Tweet to Completely Expose the Bias of The New York Times

By Erin Coates
January 4, 2018 at 11:03am

Actor James Woods called out The New York Times’ bias in a tweet on Wednesday pointing out the details their article failed to include.

“Only the @nytimes could publish this story without mentioning that a) Abedin emailed a classified password, b) her husband is in prison, and c) she broke federal espionage laws,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Woods was responding to an article The Times wrote that focused on President Donald Trump’s tweet about Hillary Clinton’s former aid Huma Abedin.

Trump had tweeted in response to a report from The Daily Caller that stated Huma Abedin had forwarded sensitive information to her personal Yahoo account which was found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

The Times does mention that Abedin forwarded government passwords to her private email in 2009, but does not discuss her actions and their implications, according to The Daily Wire.

“The emails found on Mr. Weiner’s computer are a sore spot for Mrs. Clinton,” The Times wrote.

Congress had been notified by former FBI director James Comey about the existence of the emails discovered on Weiner’s right before the 2016 election in their investigation into Clinton’s own use of her private email while secretary of state.

“Mrs. Clinton, in a book released last year, said that Mr. Comey’s disclosure hurt her campaign’s momentum and helped Mr. Trump win the election,” The Times continued.

Trump also criticized The Times in a series of tweets this week aimed at the new publisher of the paper.

According to The Daily Caller, Abedin would forward work emails to her personal email.

On Aug. 24, 2009, Abedin reportedly sent passwords for her government laptop to her personal Yahoo account. One email from March 2009, titled “Ambassadors,” was sent from former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, and it had to be heavily redacted before its release.

Five days after a 2012 Yahoo security breach — where the credentials to 450,000 Yahoo accounts were posted online — Abedin forwarded classified information about Syria to her Yahoo account, Daily Caller reporter Luke Rosiak said on “Fox & Friends.”

In 2013, three billion accounts were compromised by foreign hackers.

“That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

