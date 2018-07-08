SECTIONS
Politics World News
Print

Italy Takes Big Step in Blocking Mass Migration to Country

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini makes a point during a joint press conference with Vice President of Libyan Parliamentary Council Ahmed Maitig, in Rome, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Italy’s anti-migrant interior minister wants tighter criteria applied for granting humanitarian protection to migrants rescued at sea. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

By The Western Journal
July 8, 2018 at 8:53am
Print

The right-wing interior minister who closed Italy’s ports to aid groups that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean said Sunday that he wants to extend the prohibition to foreign navy ships.

Matteo Salvini said he would bring up Italy’s desire to keep navy ships carrying rescued migrants from its ports when European Union interior ministers meet this week in Austria.

Salvini made the statement on Facebook after the Irish navy ship Samuel Beckett arrived in the Sicilian port of Messina with 106 migrants after participating in an EU-sponsored mission.

“Unfortunately, Italian governments over the past five years have signed agreements (in exchange for what?) so that all these ships disembark immigrants in Italy,” Salvini wrote.

“With our government, the music has changed and will change.”

TRENDING: Democrat-Led Cities Top List as ‘Worst-Run’ Cities in America

The EU’s border control force, Frontex, operates a search-and-rescue operation in the Mediterranean using air and sea resources contributed from a variety of countries.

Italy’s coast guard coordinates the rescues and tells Frontex ships where to disembark.

In addition, the EU operates a military operation, Operation Sophia, focused on fighting people smuggling and arms trafficking; the Samuel Beckett was participating in Operation Sophia, officials said.

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli suggested that Italy would be taking aim at the terms of Operation Sophia.

Toninelli said on Twitter that Italy was required to accept the Samuel Becket’s passengers under a “crazy” agreement negotiated by the previous government that “sold out Italy’s interests.”

“We respect the rules, but now they will be changed,” Toninelli tweeted. “Migration can’t just be an Italian problem or else the EU is at risk.”

Salvini’s anti-migrant League party is governing Italy in a coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

Since the new government took office on June 1, it has launched a major crackdown on migration while the number of people embarking for Europe from Libya is much lower than in previous years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By The Western Journal

Tags: Immigration, Italy

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Melania Trump made grand fashion statements at the SCOTUS announcement.

Melania Steals the Show with Incredible Outfit at SCOTUS Announcement

Erin Coates

Brett Kavanaugh and Rod RosensteinChip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Unusual Request, Rosenstein Tasks Federal Prosecutors To Look into Kavanaugh Paper Trail

Jack Davis

North Korea and United States leaders agree on their dislike of fake news outlets.

North Korean Official Cracks Fake News Joke Aimed at CNN, NBC

Randy DeSoto

The US Navy destroyer USS MustinUS Navy

Two US Destroyers Run Gauntlet in Show of Strength Against China

Randy DeSoto

Alan Dershowitz makes a case against impeaching Trump on MSNBC's "Hardball."Photo via Screenshot/ YouTube/ MSNBC

Dershowitz: ‘Kavanaugh is 100% Correct,’ President Should Not Be Criminally Prosecuted

Jack Davis

Paul Manafort is being accused of bank fraud and tax charges after secret meetings between reporters that violated grand jury secrecy.

Report: AP Journalists Met with FBI, Gave ‘Code’ for Manafort’s Locker

Randy DeSoto

WASHINGTON - JUNE 25: Fox News reporter Shannon Bream reports outside the Supreme Court June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has thrown out three rulings on Wednesday, including a $2.5 billion judgment to Exxon Valdez victims, and a rejection on death penalty for child rapists.

Fox News Host Cancels Live Show After Feeling ‘Threatened’ by SCOTUS Protesters

Jack Davis

U.S. Rep. Diane Black (R-TN)

GOP Lawmaker Seeks to Make First-Time Illegal Border Crossing a Felony with New Legislation

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.