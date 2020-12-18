Itxu Díaz: 600 Black Children Who Don't Matter to Anyone

Last Friday, a group of assailants entered a school and kidnapped 668 children at gunpoint. (The corrupt Nigerian government has lowered the figure to 300, but they have the same credibility as Barack Obama.)

Most of them remain unaccounted for.

If you haven’t heard about it, it’s because the kidnappers belong to the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram, and because it happened in the city of Kankara, in Nigeria. But don’t expect to now see the western left take a knee. Islamism doesn’t exist. These kids don’t matter. Where the heck is Nigeria anyway? We are multicultural. Islamophobia should not be encouraged.

The terrorists entered classrooms shooting and herded the 10 to 15-year-olds like cattle, according to one of the mothers. They dragged them to nearby mountains. As on previous occasions, unless someone manages to free them in time, there they will be turned into sex slaves for the terrorists, who usually force little girls to marry them.

Others will be armed and forced to kill other Christian prisoners. They will all be exposed to beheadings and extreme violence until they renounce their faith and embrace Islam.

It just so happens that the establishment media, always in progressive hands, and even the enlightened Big Tech owners of Silicon Valley, aren’t the least bit interested in this matter. Maybe because they’re not killing these kids for being black. Or because they’re not being raped just because they’re girls.

They only do it because they’re Christian and because they study in a school that provides what the terrorists call a “Western education.”

A few hours ago, the Boko Haram leader claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. His reasoning was the overwhelming logic of the one with a head full of vipers: “What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet”.

Maybe you remember what happened in Chibok, in 2014. Boko Haram abducted 276 girls from a Nigerian school. You may even remember that photo of Michelle Obama with the #BringBackOurGirls sign. Six years later, about a hundred of those girls remain unaccounted for.

Neither Mrs. Obama nor Hollywood celebrities have spoken of the matter since because, deep down, they have nothing to gain politically from that battle. For them, black lives matter, but only some of them.

Therefore, in the face of the silence of the West, Nigeria has become the stage of a silenced Christian genocide. Associated with the Islamic State group, Boko Haram’s Nigerian Islamic terrorists or the savages of the Fulani militia go village by village, taking Christian families out of their homes, burning their dwellings, and killing parents in front of their children or beheading children in front of their parents.

According to Bernard-Henri Lévy’s account, they are often asked to renounce their faith as they are cut into pieces with a machete. Or they strangle girls with their own cross necklaces.

Sometimes even the terrorists fight each other because they all want to participate in the torture of the slow amputation of Christians. They often do so with military involvement.

In this brutal scenario, there’s a need for response from the two important allies of Nigeria: the United States and the United Kingdom. Both hold the key that can make the Nigerian government act once and for all against jihadism: money.

Nigeria is doing nothing to stop the Christian genocide. And its institutions are overflowing with corruption.

The country is watered with the blood of Christian martyrs and it’s time for them to stop feeling abandoned by the free world. There’s no difference between Boko Haram and the Islamic State group that seeks to frighten the United States and Europe. They are terrorist garbage and must be swept off the face of the earth. Here and there.

There are 600 innocent children at this moment who have been kidnapped and are being tortured just for being Christians. In December 2020. At Christmastime. There are hundreds of broken families, crying in very poor lost villages in Africa. There’s an ongoing trend of Christianophobia and the West doesn’t know it or doesn’t want to know.

African Christian lives matter.

