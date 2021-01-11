The World Health Organization reminds me of a foolish boy in love with a girl who doesn’t share his sentiment. He sends her flowers, he lavishes her with flattering comments, he forgives all her rudeness. But the girl always prefers another.

This is how the WHO has been groveling before China for months since the beginning of the pandemic, in such a miserable way that even worms show more dignity in attempting to go through life with their heads held high.

But, on Wednesday, China again denied entry to the WHO team trying to investigate the origin of the coronavirus.

China laughs at Tedros Adhanom‘s unconditional love. China laughs at him, but also at each and every one of the deaths that it has caused throughout the world.

We still don’t know how this whole nightmare started.

The only thing we do know is that if the Wuhan epidemic became a global pandemic it is because the Chinese communist regime hid what was happening from the world, until the disease was uncontrollable inside and outside its borders. If you don’t know what communism is, then you can’t understand this.

The most important thing to a communist regime is the annihilation of dignity of the individual. Man ceases to be an individual being, he lacks any personal dignity, and is just one more piece at the disposal of the great communist machine.

Communism doesn’t care about a dead man, or two dead men or even 100,00 dead men. Communism is a meat grinder.

Communism only cares about the revolution — or in other words, communism. Unless your name is Lenin, or Xi Jinping, individual lives are worth nothing.

Furthermore, we have serious suspicions that China also lied about the origin of the coronavirus. They have given more versions of that Wuhan market than I gave my parents every time I went out for drinks and returned at dawn, still half drunk and chanting sports songs with a girlfriend’s pantyhose tied around my neck.

The truth is that all the Chinese who have tried to clarify some aspects of that suspicious Wuhan laboratory have disappeared, are imprisoned or have died. We have known too many communist regimes to believe in chance. We’ll leave that exclusively to Joe Biden, who is a guy who also thinks that increasing the presence of Islam in American classrooms is a brilliant idea — maybe it’s time he asked the French how they have fared with that policy.

But there’s more.

While the whole West celebrated a sad Christmas — sending hugs through Zoom and meeting with friends and family while masked and at a distance — we saw China celebrate huddled together in nightclubs, dancing, prisoners of a post-pandemic euphoria that is highly suspicious. The same could be said for its healthy economy, compared to the earthquakes that the coronavirus still causes every day on European and American stock markets.

Since Cicero we know that whenever there is an unsolved crime it is convenient to ask Cui prodest. Who benefits?

To this day we only know one country that has benefited from so many global health and economic crises: It happens to be China.

We have every reason to suspect that the communist regime was interested in something catastrophic for the whole world, like the spread of a coronavirus pandemic. Mao Zedong did worse things. Stalin did worse things. Pol Pot did worse things.

What I don’t understand is the disinterest of the great nations of the West in the role of China in the pandemic. Almost all have assumed that the Chinese lie, and they have also assumed that the WHO works for the Chinese, yet the only one who has stood up to this mafia is Donald Trump. If there is no miracle, when Trump is off the board, China will have free rein to continue hiding the origin of the pandemic, and to continue enjoying the benefits of having sunk the whole world with its criminal management of the coronavirus.

They laugh as we bury our dead.

There is little reason to start an escalation of diplomatic violence that could eventually be warlike in the 21st century. Very little. But China should already be feeling the harassment of all the free nations in both hemispheres. A diplomatic, economic, and if necessary, military harassment. China must be forced to unveil, at whatever price, what it knows about this pandemic.

Knowing the exact origin of the virus is essential if we are going to be able to discern its end.

