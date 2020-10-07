Itxu Díaz: The Entire United States Is Now The Alamo

I had just started writing, when a devilish wind came through the window, detached the giant poster of John Wayne that watches over my desk and caused it to fall on me.

I think The Duke wants to tell us something.

The world seems immersed in chaos and the first mistake is to think that governments can fix things — which is like trusting the stars, a rain dance or Nancy Pelosi.

After all, bureaucracy, promises and politics cannot save us, but rather John Wayne — each of the thousands of John Waynes scattered around the planet, fighting stubbornly on their own plots to provide for their lives and those of their loved ones.

All we can ask of our governments is to be quiet and not hinder our work too much.

We can certainly also advise the Chinese to stop nibbling raw mammals, and that would help, but the true driver of this most recent pandemic was not the virus but the all-powerful communist government that kept it a secret. Their government was not a solution but a problem.

If China were a free country, the virus would never have gotten out of there.

The most recent news resembles the kitchen of a burger joint, but the kitchen of a burger joint in flames during the Siege of Sarajevo in 1992. The sense of chaos extends so far now that my sock drawer looks like a work of Renaissance architecture compared to any after-dinner news conversation. The foundations of the world have been shaken before a fact that seems crucial for the destiny of humanity, and that is whether or not the president of the United States removes his mask before entering the White House.

I’m sorry to disappoint the progressive media, but it is unlikely that Trump’s decision could cause gross national product to fluctuate, anger pathogens or cause mass heart attacks among brokers. It doesn’t really matter in the least.

But Democrats love chaos. They need chaos. I suppose they are the type of people who would be happy at my desk, amid newspaper clippings, article sketches, books, loose cigarettes, beer cans and 80s records. (Sometimes I wish my desk were in the hands of a conservative demanding law and order before sitting down to work.)

Everyone knows that a politician is going to lie when he says “let’s be honest,” and this is what Michelle Obama did just before saying “our country is in chaos,” although she has not made it clear whether she was stating a diagnosis or a wish.

In a speech in which she suddenly began to speak “as a black woman,” as if blacks cannot spew the same nonsense as whites, the former first lady wandered with some difficulty through the chasms of the language to end up stammering her final, unsurprising, solution: Vote for Biden.

Obama said that Biden is “the kind of president we need right now” and this is the typical phrase that works in any of its variations. One can claim that Biden is the kind of squirrel we need right now, or that Biden is the kind of built-in closet we need right now, or that Biden is the kind of hair growth formula we need right now, without altering the message. This is because, among other reasons, Biden does not, for all practical purposes, exist in this presidential race. The only thing that exists is Kamala Harris.

And she’s the kind of president we don’t need right now.

The light at the end of this tunnel is not being cast by socialism but by freedom. We will not achieve it with more State but with less State. There is no other way out of these times of anxiety. It will not come with chaos and fear but with order and courage.

John Wayne smiles at me from his wall as bullets whistle over the Alamo.

We will be able to raise our heads again with private initiative, personal commitment, talent, effort and individual courage. If we have managed to subdue the virus at all, it is because we have become accustomed, each one of us, to entering and leaving the house or shops masked like robbers and rubbing our hands like a swarm of flies before an apple pie. Once again, a great global crisis reminds us that behind all good government there are a lot of citizens concerned about fulfilling their duties before thinking about their rights.

The siege and chaos will continue around the supporters of freedom as in the 1960 Western. It will be like this until November.

But in the meantime, we must avoid falling into the temptation of trusting in the magic policy of shamans, so that the same thing doesn’t occur here that happened Bolivia, where they ended up voting for Evo Morales, a guy whose main intellectual contribution was to wear thick wool sweaters and chew cocaine leaves in prime time — or like so many other peoples who in the bad times of history trusted that a bigger and more powerful government, like the one promised by the Democrats, would save them instead of devouring them.

