Itxu Díaz: The Left Does Many Things Wrong, But Its Patronizing Attitude Is the Worst

What’s most exhausting about the left is not its tax increases, nor its atrocious management of immigration, nor its fantasy of peaceful and inclusive multiculturalism. It’s not even its obsession with stirring the pot year after year with sexual variations, which are already like the wheel of fortune — you spin it and new identities appear.

No, the most annoying thing, what really tries our patience, is the left’s insufferable tendency to patronize — the condescending way the leftists tell us what we should have, do, think or feel. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that you can respond to all this in a concise, polite, efficient and resounding way: Leave me alone! And if you’re sleep-deprived or your head is killing you — like it is in my case — you can be a little more explicit (as to how explicit, I’ll leave that up to you).

This growing tendency toward paternalism, which is a worldwide phenomenon, has its origin in moral superiority. Of course, there is nothing that socialists can be proud of aside from having ruined some of the most prosperous countries in the world and having killed millions through starvation and concentration camps alongside communism.

In any case, for reasons perhaps connected with their intellectual deafness, they always speak from a pulpit, to which they ascend as if they were enlightened founders of their different religious trends, be they environmental, fiscal or sexual.

When confronted with this patronizing attitude, the conservative posture toward freedom must be unshakable. Eat what you want, drink what you want, use the car that you want and establish your company when and how you want.

In fact, the only reason that progressives believe that the state decides better what’s best for its citizens than the citizens themselves is because they are afraid that people will freely choose something else.

That is why, for example, the wacky leftist elites of the U.N., and its millionaire ringleaders, are pushing to end plane travel and meat consumption.

The meat issue particularly is a good example. First they use their loudspeakers in the media to simulate a non-existent debate in public opinion. No one until now considered the consumption of veal an issue, except for maybe the calf itself.

Next, they’ll say that they should make laws regarding the obligatory nature of meat consumption due to its convenience for everyone. Only through the use of repressive government violence, in the form of fines and penalties, could a gastronomic regulation devised by a lunatic like Bill Gates succeed (his synthetic meat is the edible equivalent of his blue screens).

And, finally, they’ll use the mainstream media again to sow fear in those who try to violate the new food norms. CNN will air interviews of people ranging from those diagnosed with cancer after eating black-market steaks to scientists saying that eating beef takes five hundred years off the life of the planet (for that matter, don’t rule out them interviewing a complaining heifer on prime time).

Be that as it may, you and I both know that, in a true democracy, they would never be able to pull off this kind of nonsense. They would fail if they proposed a referendum to the citizens on which they could freely vote, unless they entrusted Microsoft to count the votes.

The pandemic has put to the test the level of patronizing that the everyday citizen can endure in a free society. It’s high. But we are at the end of the rope.

In a perfect world, they would return the stolen freedoms as soon as possible and have the decency to stop inventing new restrictions in other areas — either with the excuse of equality, environmentalism or discrimination against the poor bats from the Far East.

There is an unstoppable wind of freedom growing in the streets of the Midwest. And the paternalistic left is going to lose its mind when the gale finally breaks loose and we go back to doing what we want, to choosing how we want to live, and to being as free as we are human.

That is why we live where we live, and not in Beijing or Havana.

This article first appeared on The Western Journal en Español.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

