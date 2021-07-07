Itxu Díaz: The Left Is Running Out of Scare Tactics, And That Might Be the Scariest Thing of All

Now that the coronavirus pandemic is starting to subside, I’m sensing some anxiety to find what it is that we’re all going to die from next.

In the absence of a world war — like the ones that leave everything a disaster — the left supports a return to the topic of global warming, or at least to that vague notion of “climate change,” which has the advantage of scaring little old ladies both in warm winters and in cold summers.

However, it’s imperative to find something faster.

Climate change is too slow to propel a mass communist conversion overnight, compelling people to entrust their property to the state and give up driving cars, turning on the lights or having their own opinions on any matter.

No, we need something that makes our hair stand on end, and I’m not just talking about President Joe Biden’s tax plan.

A new Chinese virus could do the trick. Although, as we are seeing with the first variants, people end up getting used to fear, and mass hysteria then loses its effectiveness.

Without a state of emergency and exceptionality that causes a great threat, it’s very difficult to get the West to turn its back on capitalism, which has been generating wealth for decades, especially in a place like the United States where freedom is still non-negotiable. So a new virus could be received by most of the population with a mixture of skepticism and a half-smile, as well as a complete desire to disobey unscientific and arbitrary restrictions.

The Science and Apocalypse section of the progressive media insists these days that the drought will kill us all, but the truth is that much of the free world — that is, the one that has managed to stand firm against communism — can still turn on the tap and cool off before feeling like a lizard in the desert. It’s going to take something far worse and crazier than a drought.

Perhaps that’s why, in an unexpected turn of events, National Geographic has managed to find a new trigger for the expected ecological apocalypse in the July 4 fireworks.

What a surprise, even for those of us who, since the 1980s, have enjoyed opening the newspaper every morning to discover what new plague the left — green on the outside and Soviet red on the inside — is scaring us with now.

After reading National Geographic’s piece, I’m not sure if the magazine wants to end fireworks, July 4 or both, because what really characterizes progressivism of the 21st century is hatred for the country and what it represents. And the Fourth of July is a feast of freedom, not just in America but throughout the West.

And freedom, of course, includes freeing the individual from the coercive power of the totalitarian state and placing him in a position in which it’s difficult to convince him that Cuba is a paradise, that China doesn’t pollute and that all the evils of the world are a result of the plastic that Americans discard after drinking their Big Gulp from the gas station.

Yes, the lack of ideas from our apostles regarding the end of the world is quite concerning.

Maybe a locust infestation would be effective — especially if the locusts are the size of those eaten by the Venezuelan regime with rice, behind closed doors, in those secret sea bunkers of the Bolivarian paradise.

Or how about an energy crash? If you threaten a blackout, people will die of fear for some time, especially those who have been forced to buy electric cars, which in Europe are multitudes — you know, those giant-sized remote-controlled toy cars.

Well, whatever it is, I trust they will soon concoct something to terrify and subdue us — something that conditions us deeply and for which we can be entirely to blame, especially those of us with lighter skin tones, you know.

Perhaps it’s time for an animal revolution where they force us all to be vegan to avoid a food and ecological crash at the same time. Disney has brainwashed us enough since childhood so this strategy could be quite effective.

If the drowning bear documentaries worked for Al Gore — even if they were more fake than Kamala Harris — any animalistic nonsense could work, and even making hamburger restaurants outlawed in America.

Whatever. But we need something quick that will paralyze us with fear, lest freedom and capitalism once again convince the public, by means of facts, that they are the only guarantee of prosperity for nations.

This article first appeared on The Western Journal en Español.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.