Itxu Díaz: The Messianic Biden and the Psalmist’s Promise

Popcorn, beer and pajamas. That’s how I watched the inauguration.

I’ll admit this was the first time in my life I could relate to Bill Clinton: He wisely fell asleep during Joe Biden’s speech. I was so jealous. I would have liked to do the same, but as a responsible journalist, I tried to follow the ceremony without surrendering to my drowsiness and, even harder, tried to digest the tons of syrupy words spilled on the terrace of the National Mall, especially during Amanda Gorman’s speech.

As a poet — may T.S. Eliot and Emily Dickinson forgive me — she meets all the Harris requirements: 22 years old, black, feminist, Democrat, BLM activist, friend of the Obamas and someone who dedicates her social media presence to promoting abortion, trans kids (whatever that means). In her spare time she posts photos with the Clintons and insults Donald Trump.

In her speech, Gorman wished that love and unity would flow through the American people. But just today. Because not long ago on her platform did we read a more laconic and less hippy verse: “He is not my president.” Unity yes, but only sometimes.

I’ll admit Joe Biden was better than ever. I mean, at least he correctly remembered the name of his country and the year we are in and didn’t congratulate Jennifer Lopez for being the first female vice president, nothing like that.

Instead, he solemnly proclaimed that “democracy has prevailed.” But only because he won. Otherwise, democracy would have failed. It’s the Democratic logic. Nothing new. This was already accomplished by Obama, who was also convinced that he was the Messiah when he hardly passed for being the Antichrist’s altar boy.

The new president has been very insistent on his own slogan. So much so that, together with some friends, I played a drinking game — one shot of tequila every time Biden said the word “unity,” and by the end of the speech I was crawling around the room convinced I was a submarine from World War II.

Even then, there was a moment that brought me back to sobriety. “Hear me out,” Biden asked of his adversaries, “if you still disagree, so be it; that’s democracy.” Let’s thank the messiah Biden for coming to establish the right to dissent! That’s already more than his friend Jack Dorsey allows.

He has also pointed out that “without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury.” And for a moment, prey to the greatest excitement, I thought he was condemning the BLM riots and antifa during the last months. But no. Turns out, he was only threatening conservatives. I guess Chateaubriand had me in mind when he wrote, “Our illusions have no limits; we taste a thousand times the bitterness of the chalice and, nevertheless, we return to bring our lips to its edge.”

In a moment of heated tackiness, Biden assured us that “democracy is precious.” Let’s see, Joe, democracy is useful because it prevents us from having to shoot each other every time we want to change presidents, but precious … Melania Trump is precious.

Generally, if you want to spot a progressive fool, search among his words for the phrase “There’s much to do.” It’s an infallible detector. It didn’t even take Biden ten minutes to say it. And as the occasion required, he added, “[There is] much to heal, much to gain.” And I, despite my inherent spite as a journalist, will not add “for example, the elections.”

Since there could be no audience, they planted 200,000 flags, and the Inaugural Committee asked citizens to become sponsors of some of them through a donation.

On the form, in a hidden corner, you discover that donations go to about a hundred organizations linked to the Democratic Party. Among them stand out the multinational abortionist Planned Parenthood, infinite LGBT associations and various feminist organizations.

In the fine print you can even read, “You’ll receive emails from Planned Parenthood organizations.” In other words, you think you’re sponsoring a charity and institutional act, and you’re just sending money to Kamala Harris’ friends. Great start. Nothing can better illustrate what the Biden era will be like.

In this same ceremony where he was collecting funds for abortion, in a moment of mystical ecstasy, much like levitation, Biden quoted Psalm 30 (“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning”); contemplating what happened in the last twelve months in America, I suspect he identifies with some of the previous verses: “You, O Lord, … have lifted me up, and have not let my foes rejoice over me. And You healed me. O Lord, You brought my soul up from the grave.”

In any case, for a day like yesterday, I would certainly have gone to Psalm 37, even if it’s not very politically correct: “Do not fret because of evildoers, nor be envious of the workers of iniquity. For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb.”

