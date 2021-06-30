Itxu Díaz: The NSA Isn't Tucker Carlson's Only Problem - What Is Fox News Doing?

Uncle Joe looks like the typical guy who, as a child, used the hawk-eye technique to cheat on exams. You know, the one where you make a goofy face, stare off into space, and slowly rise from your desk to try to read the other student’s answers over their shoulders. I only did it once. I was 11 years old, I think, and it was in geography class.

I had one of those mustachioed teachers who looked like he ate kids for breakfast. Mid-attempt, when I was at the point of maximum elevation with the full weight of my body falling on my thighs and knees, I pulled a muscle in my right leg which caused me to involuntarily stretch out like a worm in a fire, and like a spring, I hit my desk propelling it onto the neck of the student in front of me. It was a costly mistake that resulted in laughter, humiliation, and sore thighs.

Yes, I failed geography due to clumsiness.

I’m convinced that this never would have happened to Biden, and that is why today he handles the crudest spy tactics with ease. Nothing comes as a surprise with a president who thinks the greatest threat to America is white supremacist terrorism.

Even something like wasting the intelligence community’s time, sending them snooping through Tucker Carlson’s emails looking for something that might discredit him and end his journalistic career.

I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting Tucker, and I can only imagine what his emails entail:

“Honey, how about salad for dinner tonight? I’ll pick up the lettuce on the way home.” “Hi. Six months ago I requested a quote to repair the pipe and we are still waiting. It’s so damp that fungus has started to grow on my towels. Any way we can speed up this process?” “Honey, I’ll be working late on Fox today. Forget the salad. That’s rabbit food. I’m hungry. I’ll bring hamburgers. Can you slice the onions and tomato?” “This is a reminder so you don’t forget to call the idiot with the broken pipe.” “Hi sweetheart, I’m starving and we’re still at the station. Forget the vegetables, that’s too vegan. I’ll bring cheese dip. Can you pick up nachos or something greasy?” “Hi. This is a message for the NSA spies sent by Biden: You will not take me alive, you idiots!” “Do you know any other plumbers in the area?” “Honey, I’m still on TV. I’m so hungry that I just ate an intern. Don’t buy nachos, I’ll bring two or three large pizzas.”

I suppose Biden is convinced that with such evidence he can destroy Tucker Carlson’s career: It’s unacceptable that he dines on hamburgers and pizza and cheese dip, arbitrarily multiplying his ecological and caloric footprint. What will Greta Thunberg think of this? And yet the vast majority of Americans don’t care much what an uneducated Swedish teenager thinks.

Beyond espionage, the serious thing isn’t that Biden behaves with the press like his son Hunter’s friend, Xi Jinping. What’s unacceptable is that, in the blessed United States of America, the paradise of freedom, in the face of Carlson’s complaint, most of the media are discrediting the journalist instead of investigating the possible NSA abuse.

Almost all have accepted the government’s denial and have not given credibility to the serious allegations of one of the most influential journalists in the country. Even Fox itself seems to have a lack of concern regarding the matter. Moral: Run for the hills, our own are coming!

Let’s see. Democracies work because there is a counterweight to power. And that counterweight is also exercised by the press. As journalists become fanatical supporters of the president, the freedom of all Americans is drastically reduced. Not just from our opponents, but from all of us.

Now we all know that every time someone reports that the federal government is doing shady dealings, the center-left media platoon will come blindly to Biden’s defense without even investigating what happened.

This is how the new dictatorships are strengthened, those of silent totalitarianism that Rod Dreher explains so well in his latest book. In postmodern democracies, the left no longer needs to imprison opponents. It comes to them by discrediting them with the help of the media, which are nothing more than an extension armed with ink.

If I were Tucker, I wouldn’t be worried about what Biden might find in my emails. Uncle Joe is as likely to remember something he read in Tucker’s mail as Scarlett Johansson and I are to get married this summer.

What does worry me, though, is the attitude of the media regarding this matter. Even the character Walter Matthau from the film “The Front Page” would gag at such subservience to power.

And that leaves us freelance journalists on our own in the face of danger. I know Gary Cooper is fine, but I’m more of a James Stewart. Luckily, I’m also more of a John Wayne than a Winchester 73.

