Itxu Díaz: NYT Pushes Biden to Establish Truth Commission

When the left enters a room, freedom leaps out the window. They are like water and oil. In fact, I’m convinced that if you take Kamala Harris and say the word “freedom” three times to her face, her eyes will turn red, she’ll self-ignite and disappear into a thick fog and reverberating malevolent laughter.

The proof that they hate freedom is that the left today is happier than ever with the exceptional nature of the pandemic: prohibitions, sanctions, restrictions, confinements, censorship and violation of privacy. It’s the favorite stew of any progressive cook: Everything is forbidden except what is mandatory.

The Colombian philosopher Gómez Dávila perceived it well in the last century: “Liberty is the right to be different, equality is a ban on being different.”

Beyond the politicians, tyranny gains more and more followers, perhaps because they forget that the guillotine, when released, does not differentiate between the colors of the necks it cuts.

The last to join the liberticidal war is The New York Times, which, if once was a prestigious newspaper, is now, with effort and tenacity, striving to squander that journalistic baggage every day, with enviable success in their nonsense.

On Tuesday the outlet pushed for Joe Biden to create a Truth Commission, in a strange report by Kevin Roose, with the collaboration of several experts — I couldn’t tell you what they are experts in — all of them enthusiastically in favor of censorship.

So we don’t know if there are no pro-freedom experts in America, beyond the Statue of Liberty, or if Roose just didn’t have time to look for them because he was so busy handing out muzzles.

Yet even the writer himself seemed to feel some shame about the proposals made in his article, or so his words suggest: “It sounds a little dystopian, I’ll grant. But let’s hear them out.”

Still, the vision of the Orwellian dystopia did not prevent him from recommending to Biden the creation of information control committees, including “empathetic” publicity campaigns on social media to correct the extremist thinking of certain users (Clarification for conservatives: What The New York Times considers to be extremist is anything other than its own articles.)

I can imagine what those clever posts by the Truth Commission would be like on Twitter: “Hey pro-life guy, abortion isn’t so bad, it’s just cells!”, “Buddy, I understand your reluctance to pay taxes, but we need you to help us out on this; as penance, repeat with me a thousand times: Taxes are good, taxes are good, taxes are good…”, or how about, “Hey, friend, I saw that you retweeted The Western Journal. You must abandon your militant fascism immediately or we will be forced to take you to one of our wonderful ideological reeducation centers for a while. Don’t worry, you’ll have views of the ocean from your cell 😉.”

The New York Times is suggesting that Biden create a commission to decide what can and cannot be published, under the direction of what they call a “reality czar,” which I assume will be awarded to Kamala Harris for life.

George Orwell said, “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” The question now is how Biden, a guy unable to control his past, is going to be able to control our future.

Ultimately, Roose is so concerned about misinformation from others that he believes the only way to deal with it is by forcibly reprogramming unruly Americans.

The journalist is shocked (I doubt that he was able to sleep tonight) at the unacceptable reality that more than half the country thinks differently from him.

In his opinion, this terrifying circumstance “raises an important question for the Biden administration: How do you unite a country in which millions of people have chosen to create their own version of reality?”

I confess that I stopped there. I couldn’t finish reading such an interesting article from The New York Times because it was late and I had to take my canary to his monthly Gregorian chant class; however, here’s my answer to your question, Roose: Millennials will find a way for free speech.

