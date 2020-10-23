Itxu Díaz: Passion for Ruin

The writer H.L. Mencken had the virtue of always being in a bad mood. And when you’re unattached and angry it’s much easier to make a perceptive analysis of government and politics.

“The intelligent man,” he once wrote, “when he pays taxes, certainly does not believe that he is making a prudent and productive investment of his money; on the contrary, he feels that he is being mulcted in an excessive amount for services that, in the main, are useless to him, and that, in substantial part, are downright inimical to him.” And the truth is that if we could choose how to channel our tax contributions to maximize their effectiveness, we would never put them in the hands of the very government bureaucracy from which even under the influence of 10 whiskeys we wouldn’t buy a second-hand car.

The government, if you allow it to be, is the freeloading brother-in-law who eats all the appetizers at Christmas Eve dinner before greeting you and taking off his coat.

Distrust of the public sphere, typically conservative, is healthy, feels good and makes you more attractive in Instagram selfies. It is the primary defense against socialism, which as of today is nothing more than trusting that a guy who doesn’t know who he is, like Biden, and a woman who can’t stand herself, like Harris, will manage your money better than you will, take care of you better than others, and educate and protect your children better than you do.

After so many years of misery, failure, poverty and attacks on Western values, the bizarre good reputation of socialism can only be explained by the inability of the right to unmask it.

For this reason and due to the inclination to laziness inherent in man since original sin, it’s comfortable to dream that a big government will fill your fridge, protect your rest, and finance your ancestral complexes and discrimination, whatever they may be.

It is comfortable but it is false.

Socialists like Biden have promised for centuries that they will help the poor, and the only thing we know for sure is that they have gotten a lot richer.

When it comes down to it, all the uproar in recent months, all the street smoke of alleged racism, is irrelevant to the candidates’ agendas. It simply does not exist. It was just a media illusion.

The only thing that exists, that’s tangible in the electoral programs, is that Biden, if he reaches the White House, will raid the wallets of the middle class, which is how socialism turns prosperous countries into secular begging orders, weighed down by Soviet-inspired bureaucracy, combining the impoverishing feat with showers of random dollars to minorities and various ideological delusions that have no impact at all on any of the nation’s serious problems, including poverty.

In a way, with his wild plan to raise taxes, Biden is promising his voters that he will do everything possible to rob them, and that in the future Kamala Harris will be in charge of managing their dollars. And I’m sure that more than one has already given thanks to God that at least Hunter or Uncle Xi Jinping are not the ones in charge.

What they may not expect is that all Harris knows about economics and what’s most essential is that American citizens have the option to change sex frequently and free of charge, and can abort children even those who are already crawling around the delivery room, which like all learned economist defend, is the key economic driver to keep a prosperous country competitive.

In short, passion for socialism is passion for ruin.

It’s a high risk for a country that must lead the global recovery during the most complex and disturbing health, social and economic situation that the world has experienced in many years. In the same way that you can only allow yourself to be a communist when you are already rich, countries tend to bet on socialism when governments on the right have positioned their economies at the top.

No sensible person would suddenly place their trust in forced redistribution and socialist plunder when the world and its economies are experiencing a cataclysm with unpredictable consequences.

Those who relapse into leftist politics when they are already mired in poverty, like Venezuela or Cuba, do so only because they are no longer allowed to decide something different. That’s another characteristic of socialism, like a jealous and manipulative lover that you cannot even excuse for being beautiful.

She is quite similar to the evil woman in the poem by the Spaniard Luis Alberto de Cuenca:

She was a detestable creature

on the moral plane, an abject being,

a Lovecraftian abomination.

She was neither pretty, nor attractive,

nor funny, nor young, nor friendly.

She was a wicked pile of garbage.

These are my notes on Biden’s plan to raise taxes. Another day we will discuss federal debt.

But before tackling that, I’ll need six to eight pints of beer and a good team of lawyers.

