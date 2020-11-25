Itxu Díaz: It's Time To Smile a Little

Forgive me, but Obama joking about how to evict Trump from the White House with the Navy SEALs strikes me as hilarious.

It’s like dark comedy. The most overrated former president in recent history is so happy that it seems like his teeth have grown, which on him, as always with an enviable set of teeth, makes him look more like one of my favorite animals, the walrus, whose tusks can measure almost two meters, and whose main use for them is ramming other males in order to defend their right to mate. (Not for a moment am I suggesting that Obama engages in these matters every time he opens his mouth.)

Actually, everything that’s going on is reasonably funny.

Democrats are supposed to have won the election but can’t even initiate a normal transition because no one believes the results. This is the confidence that half the country has in the leaders of the left.

On the other hand, it happens to be the same half of the country that Biden and Harris have been insulting day after day for four years, so the least they can do is not believe the electoral results. That and be angry.

But trust me, anger is not conservative. Unpleasantness has been the usual state of the left for at least 50 years.

Xi Jinping is known for his lack of a sense of humor. Maduro has a certain sense of humor, but he never gets the jokes in time. And the new icons on the left are also not distinguished by their tendency toward hilarity.

Think of Greta Thunberg, who always looks like she’s biting into a lemon.

Liberals are annoyed by war, peace, cars, church, babies, XXL hamburgers, family, police, nuclear power, men, and of course everything that is enjoyable, including pretty girls, alcohol, freedom, tobacco and driving fast.

So if you’re always in a bad mood and fighting the world, you might look like a Democrat, kind of like Al Gore making up dying polar bears in documentaries, before stepping out of the limelight and starting to eat them.

On the other hand, Trump, with greater or lesser efficiency, is exercising his right to see things through to the end, from a judicial point of view — something that apparently the many before him have been able to do but, since it’s Trump who is doing it now, it’s putting American democracy at risk.

In reality, nothing puts American democracy more at risk than the liberticidal policies that Kamala Harris hides up her sleeve, including the Islamization of schools and ideological laws to reprogram society.

That’s what all the Democratic elites want. It’s not about kicking Trump out. They believe that the country must be reset so that never again can a Republican president do what Trump has done: act independently without fear of what the left will say.

However, between the electoral process and this horrible pandemic, our blood has become thicker, we are in a bad mood, and as soon as we see a few drops of rain sliding down the glass, our eyes tear up and we surrender to melancholy. He who has a cat caresses it. She who has a dog gives it a hug. He who smokes lights a cigarette. And the one who has a partner, watches a Netflix series.

But our heads are about to explode.

So maybe it’s a good idea to take a step back, contemplate the desperation of the Democrats and their media allies, and have a good laugh as if the show didn’t concern us, while they threaten to inaugurate Joe Biden as president on Twitter.

The progressives are the ones who can despair over political things. We must never forget that of course we conservatives want a better world, we want to maintain our freedoms, we want the country to be full of rich people, and we want to do whatever we want, but we will never cry over a political setback for one simple reason: Our kingdom is not of this world.

For the conservative believer, with faith in eternity, the life (that really is no life at all) of panic-stricken Democrats watching each of Trump’s news conferences is little more than a game for children who don’t realize it, but they are missing out on the best in life by taking themselves too seriously.

So, enjoy the moment. Stop screaming. Do not insult anyone. Turn off social media for a while. Open an expensive wine. Smile.

Smile with all your heart, as if you were in a casting to play Obama in a blockbuster.

And stay like that for a moment. Smiling. That discourages the enemy.

This article first appeared on The Western Journal en Español.

