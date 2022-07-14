Ivana Trump, Mother of 3 of Donald Trump's Children, Dies

Ivana Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, has died.

She was 73 years old, KABC-TV reported.

Ivana was Donald Trump’s first wife. Their children are Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

In response to her death, Donald Trump posted a statement on Truth Social.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” Trump wrote.

BREAKING: Ivana Trump – ex-wife of President Donald J. Trump and mother of @DonaldJTrumpJr, @IvankaTrump, and @EricTrump – passed away, per a statement from the family. pic.twitter.com/TFobhXqWxR — R.J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 14, 2022

Ivana grew up under communist rule in what was then Czechoslovakia.

She married Donald Trump in 1977. During their marriage, she held key managerial positions at the Trump Organization.

The couple divorced in 1992.

Following the divorce, Ivana developed her own lines of clothing, jewelry as well as beauty products, according to KABC.

Ivana also authored several books. The latest was called “Raising Trump.”

She died in her Manhattan apartment on Thursday afternoon, KABC reported. The outlet added that police responded to a call of a person in cardiac arrest on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m.

Officials said Ivana appeared to have died of natural causes. The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office said it would investigate the cause of her death.

