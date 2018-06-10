SECTIONS
Ivanka and Jared Get Unexpected Photo Op with Stanley Cup Champions

By Jack Davis
June 10, 2018 at 1:56pm

Members of a family defined by winning celebrated Saturday night with some athletes who broke Washington’s tradition of losing.

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were in a Washington restaurant Saturday when a collection of players from the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals descended upon Cafe Milano.

The Capitals, who captured Washington’s first-ever Stanley Cup on Thursday night, ended their own 44-year drought without the NHL’s top prize, but also broke D.C.’s 26-year streak since its last major sports championship.

Trump and Kushner, both of whom are advisers to the president, had their pictures taken along with playoff MVP Alex Ovechkin.

The players, who had spent the day celebrating, serenaded patrons with the tune “We Are the Champions,” according to CNN.

The fact that Ovechkin has been a supporter of Russian leader Vladimir Putin did not escape anyone’s notice, leading to a flood of social media comments about Russian collusion, according to Newsweek.

“Today I want to announce that I am creating a public movement called Putin’s Team,” Ovechkin said in November. “I never concealed my attitude toward our President, always openly supporting him. So let’s unite and show everyone a strong and united Russia!”

However, Ovechkin said he prefers to shun politics.

“I’m not a politic. I don’t know what’s happening out there,” he said. “I know it’s a hard situation, but it is what it is. You know, I play here, and this is my second home. I don’t want to fight between two countries, because it’s going to be a mess.”

Ovechkin received a shout-out from the president on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship. Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular- a true Superstar! D.C. is popping, in many ways! What a time!” the president tweeted.

During the day the Capitals celebrated, Ovechkin also threw out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game. The Nationals — who could be Washington’s next championship team — tied for the lead in the National League’s East Division after defeating the San Francisco Giants 7-5.

 

