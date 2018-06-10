Ivanka and Jared Get Unexpected Photo Op with Stanley Cup Champions

Members of a family defined by winning celebrated Saturday night with some athletes who broke Washington’s tradition of losing.

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were in a Washington restaurant Saturday when a collection of players from the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals descended upon Cafe Milano.

The Capitals, who captured Washington’s first-ever Stanley Cup on Thursday night, ended their own 44-year drought without the NHL’s top prize, but also broke D.C.’s 26-year streak since its last major sports championship.

Trump and Kushner, both of whom are advisers to the president, had their pictures taken along with playoff MVP Alex Ovechkin.

TRENDING: Female College Student Headed to Jail After Falsely Accusing 2 Athletes of Rape

The players, who had spent the day celebrating, serenaded patrons with the tune “We Are the Champions,” according to CNN.

Ovi and friends now leading everyone inside Cafe Milano through an insane rendition of “We are the champions” (via @ChrisBurger21) pic.twitter.com/xHvw5lHmOa — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 10, 2018

The fact that Ovechkin has been a supporter of Russian leader Vladimir Putin did not escape anyone’s notice, leading to a flood of social media comments about Russian collusion, according to Newsweek.

Looks like they must’ve colluded with Russia though Ivanka to win the Stanley cup. WHEN WILL IT END!!!? — Patrick Kelly (@ShockGodKing) June 10, 2018

cnn is no doubt preparing a special report on how this is russian collusion since kushner and ivanka are caught clearly cavorting with russian deep cover special kgb agent alexander ovechkin! someone sound the alarms!!! — jd (@JohnDorian111) June 10, 2018

Is it nice to see Washington win for once? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Today I want to announce that I am creating a public movement called Putin’s Team,” Ovechkin said in November. “I never concealed my attitude toward our President, always openly supporting him. So let’s unite and show everyone a strong and united Russia!”

However, Ovechkin said he prefers to shun politics.

“I’m not a politic. I don’t know what’s happening out there,” he said. “I know it’s a hard situation, but it is what it is. You know, I play here, and this is my second home. I don’t want to fight between two countries, because it’s going to be a mess.”

Ovechkin received a shout-out from the president on Twitter.

Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship. Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular – a true Superstar! D.C. is popping, in many ways. What a time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

RELATED: Loesch Mocks Samantha Bee, Says Kim Kardashian More Politically Effective

“Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship. Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular- a true Superstar! D.C. is popping, in many ways! What a time!” the president tweeted.

During the day the Capitals celebrated, Ovechkin also threw out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game. The Nationals — who could be Washington’s next championship team — tied for the lead in the National League’s East Division after defeating the San Francisco Giants 7-5.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.