Ivanka Breaks Down Truth About Trump Economy: Our Goal Is 'To Reduce Dependence and Fuel Self-Reliance'

Four years ago, President Donald Trump made a promise to put America first.

His daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, said during the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington that Trump has followed through with his promise — and the evidence is there.

Ivanka, who spoke Feb. 28 during the three-day event, said her father and his administration are continuing to put America first, and their goal is “to reduce dependence and to fuel self-reliance.”

She pointed to the administration’s “Pledge to America’s Workers,” part of a 2018 executive order that Trump signed.

It established the National Council for the American Worker, which, according to the White House, was “charged with developing a National strategy for training and retraining the workers needed across high-demand industries.”

Both the pledge and the national council are clear examples of ways in which the Trump administration wants to help American workers, and it has been successful in doing so.

During her remarks at CPAC, Ivanka lauded the president’s accomplishments since he took office three years ago, including America’s continuing low unemployment. The unemployment rate in February was 3.5 percent, marking the 24th consecutive month in which it was 4 percent or lower — the longest streak in five decades.

“We are reaping the rewards of the macro-economic agenda of President Trump — tax cuts, deregulation and fueling American enterprise and ingenuity and creativity, and we’re seeing that in that our economy is the envy of the world — the envy of the world,” Ivanka said.

She assured that the president intends on continuing — and exceeding — his efforts in bettering the economy for American workers.

“We created our ‘Pledge to America’s Workers,’ so far we have had over 400 companies sign the pledge committing to over 15.5 million training and re-skilling opportunities for American students and mid- to late-career workers,” Ivanka said.

According to the White House, between the time that Trump was elected and his second State of the Union Address, over 5.3 million jobs had been created through his administration’s efforts.

The pledge states that such “high-energy growth” will offer American workers many opportunities: “The opportunity is that with more affordable, relevant training, many American workers will now have the chance to move into better jobs that deliver bigger paychecks.”

You can watch the entire 30-minute segment here:

Ivanka commended her father’s efforts and successes in job creation for those who had been “forgotten” and no longer qualified for unemployment.

“Of all the new jobs created last year, all the new jobs created, 73 percent of them were secured by people on the sidelines of the economy,” she said.

Ivanka recently tweeted about the spike in the job market, specifically for those she had mentioned who are sitting on the “sidelines” of the economy, as seen in the February jobs report.

“Workers see booming job growth (+273,000 jobs), rising wages and more workers coming off the sidelines in February’s #JobsReport!!” she said.

Workers see booming job growth (+273,000 jobs), rising wages and more workers coming off the sidelines in February’s #JobsReport!! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 6, 2020

Even those who dislike the president would have a hard time arguing against the raw numbers in terms of jobs that his administration has added. Lower unemployment means less dependence on the government and more self-reliance for Americans.

Ivanka Trump wanted to make that crystal clear at CPAC.

