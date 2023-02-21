Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric Trump Remember Recently Deceased Mother on Very Special Day

In a world that too often forgets, Ivana Trump’s children remembered her this week on what would have been their mom’s 74th birthday.

Ivana Trump’s three children by former President Donald Trump sent social media posts honoring their mother Monday.

“Happy Birthday to this rockstar — She was a wonderful woman who is greatly missed,” Eric Trump wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday mom. We miss you incredibly!” Donald Trump Jr. posted on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump also shared her thoughts.

“Today would have been my mom’s 74th birthday. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many. Happy Birthday, Mama Love you and miss you every day xx,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump also posted a collection of photos of her mother on Instagram.

“She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew. She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many,” Ivanka Trump wrote.

In December, she posted her thoughts about Christmas without her mother on Instagram.

“This is the first holiday season since the passing of my mother. It’s true: grief during the holidays can be harder than any other time of the year,” Ivanka Trump wrote.

“Learning to celebrate differently is a challenge. I am trying to be kind, patient and compassionate with myself and honor and make space for all of the emotions I am experiencing. New memories are being made, my children’s laughter is abundant, my 96-year-old grandma’s presence at our table brings us all joy, yet the void is undeniable,” she wrote.

“The loss of a parent is one of life’s very painful passages for which one is never fully prepared. It hits at the very core of your being. And it takes a good amount of time to emerge from how it dislocates you.

“To all who have experienced the loss of a loved one this year, may hope sustain you, may good memories provide you comfort, may friends and family surround you, and may love give you strength.”

The Trump family issued a statement in July when Ivana Trump died.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” they said.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

In response to her death, Donald Trump posted a statement on Truth Social.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman who led a great and inspirational life,” the former president said of his ex-wife. “Her pride and joy were her three children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

