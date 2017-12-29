The Western Journal

Ivanka Shares Photo of Husband and Son, Confederate Flag Spotted in the Background Ignites Fury

By Jason Hopkins
December 29, 2017 at 1:58pm

Trump derangement syndrome reached new levels this week when critics of the president reacted to an apparently frivolous detail in Ivanka Trump’s vacation photos.

On Tuesday, the eldest daughter of the president tweeted heartwarming photos of her family enjoying a day out boating.

At the surface, the photos appeared to be completely innocent, with Jared Kushner and their son, Theodore, fishing and enjoying the Florida water.

However, detractors quickly noticed something terribly wrong.

In the very far distance, clearly unbeknownst to the Kushners, a boater was flying a Confederate flag. The flag, of course, has for years been interpreted as a symbol hate and racism for many, but it appeared the Kushners had no idea the flag was even there.

Huffington Post writer Ashley Feinberg zoomed in on the image so her followers could see what the naked eye would typically miss.

Feinberg was far from the only person to point out the Confederate flag that happened to be flying in the background.

Walter Shaub, who served as a director of the Office of Government Ethics under President Barack Obama, openly surmised it was a “dogwhistle” to white nationalists.

Miranda Yaver, a freelance writer who’s been published in The New York Times, also cried foul.

Many on social media were convinced the photo was a subtle message of racism.

It should be noted that both Kushner and Ivanka are Orthodox Jews. In fact, Kushner’s grandparents survived the Holocaust before they immigrated to the United States.

Thankfully, wiser arguments prevailed, with many of the same people getting lampooned for their assertions.

People also pointed to another photo with a controversial, and much clearer, image in the background — the point being that you can’t always control what’s in the background of your picture.

Ivanka has not responded to the hoopla over her boating photos.

