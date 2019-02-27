Ivanka Slams AOC over ‘Guaranteed’ Job in Green New Deal: ‘People Want To Work’

Americans might need a hand up from time to time, but the last thing they want is a handout, Ivanka Trump said in a new interview.

Ivanka Trump had emerged as the lead person helping the administration of her father, President Donald Trump, develop and implement workforce development policy. Prior to joining her father’s administration, she was an executive with the Trump Organization and a successful entrepreneur with her own brand of fashion items.

She was recently interviewed by Steve Hilton. A portion of the interview was released on Fox News.

Hilton asked how working for a living could compare with the government guarantees offered by the Green New Deal.

“You’ve got people who will see that offer from the Democrats, from the progressive Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Here’s the Green New Deal, here’s the guarantee of a job,’ and think, ‘yeah, that’s what I want, it’s that simple.’ What do you say to those people?” Hilton asked.

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get,” Trump said.

“So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want.

“They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

She said the administration’s policies, which she helps craft, are “continuing to allow this economy to thrive.”

“I’ve spent much of the last two years focused on inclusive economic growth via workforce development and skills training as well as pro-working family policies,” she tweeted later.

I’ve spent much of the last 2 years focused on inclusive economic growth via workforce development and skills training as well as pro-working family policies such as the doubled Child Tax Credit & CCDBG. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 26, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez fired back later Tuesday.

Imagine attacking a Jobs Guarantee by saying ‘people prefer to earn money.’ ??? https://t.co/pEhwXcZ3aw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2019

“As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live,” she tweeted. “A living wage isn’t a gift, it’s a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create.”

As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live. A living wage isn’t a gift, it’s a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create. https://t.co/P5FsQuhCTW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2019

In the Fox interview, Ivanka Trump said that the 2020 elections will depend much more about how the economy impacts the faces Americans see in the mirror than what the faces on TV have to say.

Deliberately or not, she echoed Ronald Reagan’s famous question from his 1980 campaign against Democrat Jimmy Carter: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

“I think, fundamentally, if you ask yourself the question, ‘are we better today than we were yesterday or we were two years ago?’ The answer is, undoubtedly, yes,” Trump said.

“So, as an American, families sitting down and thinking about their financial situation relative to a month ago or a year ago, America is doing very well and it stands in quite sharp contrast to the rest of the world.

“So, not only are we doing well, much of the world has slowed down in terms of the pace of their growth.”

