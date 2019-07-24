SECTIONS
That Ivanka Swastika Pic Was Faked and We’ve Got the Photos To Prove It

By Joe Setyon
Published July 24, 2019 at 8:42am
A photo of first daughter Ivanka Trump wearing a shirt that says “Trump” below what many have claimed to be a “swastika” is — believe or not — 100 percent fake news.

Users on Twitter started sharing the photo Tuesday, the idea being that the family of President Donald Trump supports Nazis.

There were plenty more, but you get the idea.

There was just one problem — the image had been photoshopped.

The original photo was posted to Twitter on Monday by Tony Spurlock, the sheriff of Douglas County, Colorado.

“Thrilled to visit with Ivanka Trump again during her visit to Colorado,” Spurlock wrote.

“Thankful for her support for law enforcement!” he added.

As you can clearly see, the first daughter’s shirt did not have any words or designs emblazoned on it.

Trump had paid a visit to Littleton, Colorado, and toured a Lockheed Martin facility, according to Patch.

The first daughter clearly supports law enforcement, and she’s not afraid to make that known. But the idea that she’s a Nazi is nothing less than fake news.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
