That Ivanka Swastika Pic Was Faked and We’ve Got the Photos To Prove It

A photo of first daughter Ivanka Trump wearing a shirt that says “Trump” below what many have claimed to be a “swastika” is — believe or not — 100 percent fake news.

Users on Twitter started sharing the photo Tuesday, the idea being that the family of President Donald Trump supports Nazis.

Not photoshopped. Ivanka Trump is wearing a swastika at a police event!!! pic.twitter.com/6QDWbPzcgV — BE LESS STUPID (@hotchkiss_jon) July 24, 2019

Now rethink your weird daddy/Swastika wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/kmB8G9BZkz — Doug Arrowsmith (@ArrowsmithDoug) July 24, 2019

Ivanka Trump showing the symbol of Daddy’s movement. Of course the swastika has grown out over the years pic.twitter.com/HWItLxK4Nj — Roel Mulder (@RoelMulder033) July 24, 2019

Look at what #IvankaTrump is wearing and yes that’s a hidden black swastika on her sweater. pic.twitter.com/6J7NzZ5vSg — Å Fusion (@AngelicFusion) July 24, 2019

There were plenty more, but you get the idea.

There was just one problem — the image had been photoshopped.

The original photo was posted to Twitter on Monday by Tony Spurlock, the sheriff of Douglas County, Colorado.

Thrilled to visit with Ivanka Trump again during her visit to Colorado. Thankful for her support for law enforcement! pic.twitter.com/QRrCHHjPgI — Tony Spurlock (@SheriffSpurlock) July 22, 2019

“Thrilled to visit with Ivanka Trump again during her visit to Colorado,” Spurlock wrote.

“Thankful for her support for law enforcement!” he added.

As you can clearly see, the first daughter’s shirt did not have any words or designs emblazoned on it.

Trump had paid a visit to Littleton, Colorado, and toured a Lockheed Martin facility, according to Patch.

The first daughter clearly supports law enforcement, and she’s not afraid to make that known. But the idea that she’s a Nazi is nothing less than fake news.

