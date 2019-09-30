Ivanka Trashed by 'Star Wars' Mark Hamill After Posting Sweet Picture with Son

All the money in the world can’t buy an ounce of class.

Actor Mark Hamill, better known as Luke Skywalker of the “Star Wars” franchise, became the latest Hollywood star to prove that with an obnoxious Twitter response to a family photo posted by first daughter Ivanka Trump.

And even if it got Hamill plenty of liberal kudos, he got a lot of flak from social media users who didn’t like him using politics to pick on a little kid.

More importantly, though, he showed the world just how badly warped a liberal brain can be.

The storm erupted when Hamill decided to let his juvenile creep flag fly in response to a picture posted by Ivanka, showing Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, with their children.

Their 3-year-old son, Theodore, was dressed as a “Star Wars” stormtrooper, according to the San Jose, California, Mercury News.

“The Force is strong in my family,” she wrote.

The Force is strong in my family. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oT0jFfy5Lb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 29, 2019

A normal person, regardless of their politics, would smile at the image and move on – what’s not to like about a kid in a “Star Wars” outfit?

A person who dislikes the Trumps politically might grimace and then move on, hating to be reminded that the president has a beautiful, high-functioning daughter who apparently is making a healthy home life for her family.

But for the truly deranged Trump opponents — which clearly includes Hamill — the image was just an excuse to let fly with a barb, along with a veiled obscenity.

“You misspelled ‘Fraud,'” he wrote.

Oh, the rapier wit! How is it Hamill’s genius has been hidden all these decades from an American public who thought he was just an average actor who lucked into a huge role as a youngster?

That role has given him a lifetime of undeserved fame, which he knew would catapult kick his mean-spirited attack on Ivanka’s family into a viral force. So naturally, he threw in the hashtag “GoForceYourself” — a line with deliberate sexual connotations about the first daughter that would embarrass any male adult who deserved to be called a “man.”

Of course, there were plenty of ill-mannered responses to Ivanka’s post besides Hamill’s. But liberals who would have been in high dudgeon over a sexual reference to say, Michelle Obama, got a big juvenile chortle out of Hamill’s idiocy.

Fortunately, there were plenty who were just disgusted by it.

It’s a picture of a kid in a costume from your movies. I know Disney wimpifying your character was tough on you but get a life man. — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) September 30, 2019

You’re a real jerk, Mark. And it’s too bad that Luke Skywalker is just an A-hole in real life. No wonder everyone like Han Solo better. 😂😂😂 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) September 30, 2019

What a badass you are! Putting a small child in his place. Resist. — marsha jackson (@marshaj69417657) September 30, 2019

NO class at all and directing hate towards a kid. This is Hollywood. You’ve lived long enough to become the villain now. How ironic! — HistoryBuff (@BlueBuffalo81) September 30, 2019

And this one lets it all out.

In my opinion, you have covered yourself in shame, with a comment which is utterly inexcusable, and _screams_ spoiled, snotty, ingrate, choking in Hollywood elite institutional leftism chic. That opinion will inform my entertainment spending decisions from here, I feel sure. — Phil Nelson (@r2nets) September 30, 2019

Amen.

Liberals have hated Ivanka ever since her father became a force in national politics and she’s been attacked plenty of times before, of course, notably by the foul-mouthed untalented comedian Samantha Bee.

And Hamill has been known as a Trump hater for some time.

But this is different. At a time when liberals have been using the #MeToo movement to go on the attack over every act or perceived act of sexism, a Hollywood hero just used a sexual euphemism involving the daughter of the president of the United States over a picture of her with her husband and children.

And the libs applauded. (The late Peter Fonda would have been proud.)

Fortunately, many, many, many people were utterly disgusted — and are likely to remain that way for the remainder of whatever’s left of Hamill’s one-trick pony career.

He’s got film immortality, and almost certainly enough money to live high on the hog for the rest of his days.

But he’ll never be able to buy an ounce of class.

