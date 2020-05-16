SECTIONS
Ivanka Trump Announces Launch of Relief Program That Could Stop Farmers' Waste, Put It to Good Use

Director of Value Added of Coastal Sunbelt Produce Brian Trojanowski shows the content of a food box to Ivanka TrumpAlex Wong / Getty ImagesDirector of Value Added of Coastal Sunbelt Produce Brian Trojanowski shows the content of a food box to Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, during a tour at the distribution center of the produce company on May 15, 2020, in Laurel, Maryland. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Morgan Brantley
Published May 16, 2020 at 2:23pm
With the economy on the decline and the unemployment rate sitting at 14.7 percent, it goes without saying that families and small businesses are struggling to make ends meet.

On Friday, White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue teamed up to launch a $3 billion initiative to benefit small farms, ranches and those in need.

The “Farmers to Families Food Box” program, part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, will feed hungry families and prevent farmers and ranchers from wasting goods.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is permitted under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase up to $3 billion worth of agricultural goods for distribution to food banks, church groups and nonprofits around the country.

This effort will ensure that food raised and grown specifically for the restaurant industry won’t go to waste and that small farmers and ranchers are still being supported.

“Small businesses are the backbone of America’s economy,” Ivanka told FOX Business.

“Whether it be through the massively successful PPP program, including small agricultural businesses in EIDL, or by awarding up to [$3 billion] to small, regional farmers, ranchers and distributors through the Farmers to Families Food Box program, this administration will continue to implement innovative and impactful policies to bolster American workers, families and small business owners.”

Trump and Perdue toured a Coastal Sunbelt Produce warehouse in Maryland, one of the participating distributors, on Friday as a part of the “Farmers to Families Food Box” launch.

The two witnessed first hand what was being done there to support struggling American businesses and families who may not otherwise know where they’d get their next meal.

According to The Associated Press, this initiative has been beneficial not only to farmers, ranchers and hungry families, but also to the distribution company, whom Trump said was able to bring back 50 furloughed employees to help prepare the food boxes.

The organization plans to deliver 35,000 boxes each week through the end of June, each filled with fresh food like meat and dairy products, potatoes, tomatoes and bell peppers.

The first daughter told USA Today that the program “really creates a virtuous cycle” for “the most vulnerable in these challenging times”

“I’m not shy about asking people to step up to the plate. The whole country needs to be galvanized in the effort, both to combat this deadly virus, but also to rebuild … to rebuild our economy as we emerge,” she added.

Rebuilding the economy is of utmost importance as the country emerges from lockdown. The “Farmers to Families Food Box” could be a big step toward that goal.

Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
