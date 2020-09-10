Ivanka Trump responded to Joy Behar on Twitter this week, saying she would take a coronavirus vaccine on “The View” after the show’s liberal co-host questioned the safety of a hypothetical vaccine.

Behar asserted Wednesday on “The View” that any vaccine approved by President Donald Trump’s administration might not be safe.

“He will push anything to get re-elected. Don’t fall for it,” Behar said. “And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

The comments came as the women on the show were disparaging work to create a vaccine and criticizing Trump for championing the potential for such a vaccine to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

AMERICA’S DISTRUST IN COVID VACCINES? After a vaccine trial halted following an unexplained illness, the co-hosts discuss their thoughts on getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus once one becomes publicly available. https://t.co/nKZl5plPXC pic.twitter.com/H5f3jLMAs8 — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2020

TRENDING: College Football Players Show NFL What 'Unity' Demonstration Should Really Look Like

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and one of his senior advisers, responded to Behar on Twitter.

Tagging the TV host in a tweet, Ivanka Trump agreed to take a coronavirus vaccine in public.

“Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so,” the first daughter tweeted.

She added: “I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority.”

Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority. https://t.co/FXb0Dqjdio — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 10, 2020

Behar is not the first high-profile liberal woman to challenge the safety of a potentially life-saving Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine in recent days.

In an interview that aired Sunday, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, suggested to CNN’s Dana Bash she would be hesitant to take a coronavirus vaccine if it were touted by the president.

Bash asked Harris: “Do you trust that, in the situation where we’re in now, that the public health experts and the scientists will get the last word on the efficacy of a vaccine?”

RELATED: Ivanka Doubles Sen. Warren's Biden Fundraiser with $4 Million Haul

“If past is prologue that they will not, they’ll be muzzled, they’ll be suppressed, they will be sidelined,” Harris said.

Would you take a coronavirus vaccine if it were available today? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 55% (619 Votes) 45% (510 Votes)

“Because [Trump is] looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend he has been a leader on this issue when he is not.”

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said that she would not trust President Trump alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine. “I will not take his word for it,” she told @DanaBashCNN. https://t.co/jHEDMSTF6L pic.twitter.com/uiypClzRFr — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2020

Asked if she would take a vaccine prior to the election, Harris responded: “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.