Ivanka Trump Explains How Her Private Email Use Is Completely Different from Hillary Clinton’s

White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump said in an interview that aired on Wednesday that there is “no equivalency” between her use of a personal email account in the early months of the Trump administration and Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

“There really is no equivalency,” Trump told ABC News. “All of my emails that relate to any form of government work, which was mainly scheduling and logistics and managing the fact that I have a home life and a work life, are all part of the public record. They are all stored on the White House system.”

ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts pushed back, claiming, “People see it as the same.”

“People who want to see it as the same, see it as the same. The fact is that we all have private emails and personal emails to coordinate with our family,” Trump responded. “We all receive content to those emails, and there’s no prohibition to using private email as long as it’s archived and as long as there’s nothing in it that’s classified.”

Roberts followed up one more time, noting that during the 2016 presidential campaign, her father, President Donald Trump, “hammered Hillary Clinton on this, said that it was criminal, she should be locked up.”

Once again, Ivanka Trump contrasted the two cases, noting that all of her emails were preserved while with Clinton there were “mass deletions after a (congressional) subpoena was issued.”

In announcing that Clinton would not be charged for mishandling classified material in July 2016, former FBI Director James Comey confirmed the bureau’s investigators found “very sensitive, highly classified information” on her server.

Additionally, they “discovered several thousand work-related e-mails” that Clinton did not turn over to the State Department, seemingly in clear violation of the Federal Records Act. Thousands were deleted but retrieved by FBI investigators.

President Trump addressed the matter of Ivanka’s emails with reporters last week, pointing out they “weren’t classified like Hillary Clinton. They weren’t deleted like Hillary Clinton, who deleted 33,000.”

He continued, “She wasn’t doing anything to hide her emails. I looked at it just very briefly today and the presidential records — they’re all in presidential records. There was no hiding.”

Roberts also asked Ivanka Trump to discuss whether her father is creating “a climate for hatred and for fear mongering.”

“I reject that. I think that he is creating policy that is going to lift all Americans. … Sometimes expressions of anger and resistance are the moment before you really start to engage in earnest, and we are looking to do that,” she said.

Robert charged that her father’s “tone doesn’t reflect that” and queried whether she ever speaks to him about it.

“He is my father, and he’s my boss,” Trump said. “And one of the reasons that I have such a good relationship with him in both a personal and professional capacity is because I’m incredibly candid with him, but my discussions with him are between me and him.”

