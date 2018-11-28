SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Ivanka Trump Explains How Her Private Email Use Is Completely Different from Hillary Clinton’s

Ivanka Trump speaks at the White House on Oct. 11.Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty ImagesIvanka Trump speaks at the White House on Oct. 11. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
at 11:29am
Print

White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump said in an interview that aired on Wednesday that there is “no equivalency” between her use of a personal email account in the early months of the Trump administration and Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

“There really is no equivalency,” Trump told ABC News. “All of my emails that relate to any form of government work, which was mainly scheduling and logistics and managing the fact that I have a home life and a work life, are all part of the public record. They are all stored on the White House system.”

ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts pushed back, claiming, “People see it as the same.”

“People who want to see it as the same, see it as the same. The fact is that we all have private emails and personal emails to coordinate with our family,” Trump responded. “We all receive content to those emails, and there’s no prohibition to using private email as long as it’s archived and as long as there’s nothing in it that’s classified.”

Roberts followed up one more time, noting that during the 2016 presidential campaign, her father, President Donald Trump, “hammered Hillary Clinton on this, said that it was criminal, she should be locked up.”

TRENDING: Peaceful Migrants Upset with Those Who Rushed Border, ‘Now We Are All in Trouble’

Once again, Ivanka Trump contrasted the two cases, noting that all of her emails were preserved while with Clinton there were “mass deletions after a (congressional) subpoena was issued.”

In announcing that Clinton would not be charged for mishandling classified information in July 2016, former FBI Director James Comey confirmed the bureau’s investigators found “very sensitive, highly classified information” on her server.

Do you agree that Ivanka Trump's email use is very different from Hillary Clinton's?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Additionally, they “discovered several thousand work-related e-mails” that Clinton did not turn over to the State Department, seemingly in clear violation of the Federal Records Act. Thousands were deleted but retrieved by FBI investigators.

President Trump addressed the matter of Ivanka’s emails with reporters last week, pointing out they “weren’t classified like Hillary Clinton. They weren’t deleted like Hillary Clinton, who deleted 33,000.”

He continued, “She wasn’t doing anything to hide her emails. I looked at it just very briefly today and the presidential records — they’re all in presidential records. There was no hiding.”

Roberts also asked Ivanka Trump to discuss whether her father is creating “a climate for hatred and for fear mongering.”

“I reject that. I think that he is creating policy that is going to lift all Americans. … Sometimes expressions of anger and resistance are the moment before you really start to engage in earnest, and we are looking to do that,” she said.

RELATED: Jared Kushner To Receive Rare Honor from Mexican Government

Robert charged that her father’s “tone doesn’t reflect that” and queried whether she ever speaks to him about it.

“He is my father, and he’s my boss,” Trump said. “And one of the reasons that I have such a good relationship with him in both a personal and professional capacity is because I’m incredibly candid with him, but my discussions with him are between me and him.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP Photo

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Randy DeSoto

Jim Acosta of CNN raises his hand to ask a question during a press briefing at the White House.Susan Walsh / AP

Watch: CNN’s Acosta Battles with Sarah Sanders After Getting White House Pass Back

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Randy DeSoto

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Savannah Pointer

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Clintons Kick Off Speaking Tour with Countless Empty Seats

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Savannah Pointer

A Census 2020 title page on a census questionnaire.Maria Dryfhout / Shutterstock

California Objection to Census Citizenship Question Smacked Down by DOJ

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.