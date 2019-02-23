Ivanka Trump Hits the Campaign Trail To Endorse Nikki Haley’s Daughter

The Trump-Haley connection at the White House may be over now that former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has stepped down.

However, it is alive and well in South Carolina, where a different generation has formed a partnership, according to The Hill.

Rena Haley is seeking to be the vice president of Clemson University’s student body. The junior, who’s majoring in nursing, is partnering in her campaign with fellow junior Collin Huskey, a biological sciences major who’s running for student body president.

On Friday, the pair’s campaign Facebook page posted a brief clip of Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, endorsing them.

“Hi Clemson fans, it’s Ivanka Trump. I am so proud of what each and every one of you are doing,” the first daughter said.

TRENDING: Top FBI Lawyer Strongly Believed Hillary Clinton Should Face Charges

“Don’t forget to reach for new heights by voting for Huskey-Haley,” she said.

On their campaign page, the two students say their goal is to “cast our focus on implementing student voice in every aspect of campus. Your voice is mighty, and we intend for it to be heard.”

There are 5 pairs of students running for president and vice president, including Rena Haley, the daughter of the former South Carolina governor. https://t.co/LnpR6cgzBb @NikkiHaley @ClemsonUniv — The Greenville News (@GreenvilleNews) February 22, 2019

Would Ivanka Trump's endorsement help win a college election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Haley and Huskey are one of five student teams seeking the top spots in Clemson’s student government. Students have one round of voting Feb. 27 and a final round on March 6, the The Greenville News reported.

Ivanka Trump has emerged as the point person addressing the Trump administration’s workforce development policies, as The Western Journal has previously reported.

Earlier this week, she toured a UPS training facility in Duluth, Georgia, where UPS drivers are trained to avoid falls and other typical job-related hazards.

Skills training programs like @UPSIntegradAtl are critical to ensuring access to the jobs + opportunities being created in our booming economy!Thank you @UPS CEO David Abney & @GovKemp for your commitment to workforce development & the success of Georgia’s workers. pic.twitter.com/tteKO5syb9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2019

RELATED: Meghan McCain Unloads on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Over Her Father’s Funeral

“We got a chance for all of our UPS employees to really show workforce development in action,” UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney said, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. “It’s very easy for people like me to talk about it, but to really see and let (employees) show what a difference we’re making (is important).”

UPS is putting about $970 million into training to further 51,750 career advancement opportunities for its workers.

Ivanka Trump praised that investment.

“The administration is deeply passionate about ensuring that all Americans have the opportunity to benefit from the booming economy that we are experiencing, and ensuring that all Americans, regardless of background or age, have the opportunity to learn a new trade at some point in their life or experience the type of career enhancement that we saw today, which will afford them the opportunity to have personal development and professional development,” she said.

“We are working with Congress to make sure programs such as this, that work with (state) governors, are getting the support that they (need), on the federal level,” Trump added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.