Ivanka Trump sure has a way of making liberals choke.

President Donald Trump’s elder daughter has been a trigger for liberals since her father started his underdog political campaign in 2015, and has been a special target for leftists who hate conservative women since she’s served in the Trump White House.

Whether it’s a homey image of her family riding out the coronavirus lockdown or a Halloween picture of her son, Ivanka seems to attract liberal loathing to a degree that surpasses even other members of the Trump family.

Obviously, Ivanka knows it. And just as obviously, the first daughter doesn’t let it intimidate her — as a picture she posted Tuesday on Instagram and Twitter clearly showed.

When Ivanka weighed in on the current controversy over Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue getting flak from liberals for supporting the Trump administration, she wasn’t subtle about it at all:

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” Trump wrote in English, then in the Spanish translation, “Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

Cue the fake outrage from liberals — like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York Democrat responded with her own Spanish-language tweet claiming “Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto.”

Translated, that’s, “If it’s Trump, it has to be corrupt,” which AOC must have thought was just the height of cleverness.

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto 💸 https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

And cue the deliberate obtuseness from liberals claiming Trump’s social media posts amounted to a commercial endorsement of Goya Foods — and was a violation of the law.

Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2020

Um you just broke the law Senior Advisor to the President. Not like you care or anything — John Jingleheimersch (@jjingleheimer99) July 15, 2020

Oh, please.

As any idiot understands — even liberals pretending to be idiots — if it’s an endorsement of anything, it’s an endorsement of Unanue’s endorsement of Donald Trump’s presidency in the White House Rose Garden at an event for prominent Hispanics last week.

This being 2020, Unanue’s independence from liberal orthodoxy spurred celebrities like “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and liberal politicos like Ocasio-Cortez and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro to call for a boycott of Goya Foods.

So it wasn’t long before a “buy-cott” backlash began, with conservatives like radio host and author Mark Levin pitching in for the cause:

Go out today and buy your Goya foodshttps://t.co/O9undwBG8i — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 11, 2020

And now comes Ivanka with her millions of social media followers taking up for her father, too.

The sheer volume and viciousness of the responses to Ivanka’s tweet are a testimony to how much liberals despise this woman — an accomplished executive in a major corporation who is now a top official in the White House.

Granted, the man at the head of the corporation, and the president, is Ivanka’s father, but no honest person who’s watched the Trump administration even from a distance thinks he suffers fools gladly.

If Ivanka didn’t have the brainpower to be there, she wouldn’t be.

Amid the slimy, sometimes sexually offensive attacks on Twitter, she had supporters, too:

Liberal heads boutta explode in…3….2….1….and boom — Unsatisfied Angels Fan (@Brandonliebs) July 15, 2020

You know when the first 50 replies are from self loathing liberals, their hair is on fire and that’s exactly what Ivanka wanted to do ❤️👍⭕️😁good job Ivanka. Thank you for all you do! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Erica Locke (@LockenessNyad) July 15, 2020

Doing my part. Thanks DemonCrats, once again everything they try to cook up backfires! Haha! 😂 #BuyGoya #MAGA pic.twitter.com/6QKfOCcRMi — Arnold Mendes (@mendesarnold) July 15, 2020

Even after five years of the Trump campaign and presidency, it’s still shocking how much venom liberals harbor for Ivanka.

They like none of Trump’s children, of course, with Donald Trump Jr. also a prominent target of attacks, but the particular malice that gets sent Ivanka’s way shows just how hollow the left’s professed respect for women actually is.

For liberals, a conservative man like Don Jr. is simply an enemy.

They consider — and treat — women who support Republicans as traitors to the cause.

And even after five years, Ivanka is no more cowed than she was when her father first came down the escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 at the start of Trump’s drive for the presidency, or when she delivered the speech introducing him at the Republican National Convention in 2016, after he’d won the GOP nomination.

She’s got a way of making liberals choke all right.

And with that Goya Foods post, they choked on it good.

