Ivanka Trump Makes a Political Announcement of Her Own as Her Dad Launches 2024 Run

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump has no future political plans for herself, even after her father’s announcement Tuesday night that he would once again run for president in 2024.

In what Fox News described as an “exclusive interview,” Trump make a statement that was word-for-word identical with a statement she published on social media at about the same time that Fox’s story went live.

“”I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she told Fox News and posted to Instagram late Tuesday night.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” Fox quoted her as telling them exclusively — while she also posted it to Instagram, again word-for-word. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”

Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, and her brother’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle attended the event at which former President Donald Trump announced his third candidacy Tuesday evening. Neither Ivanka Trump nor brother, Donald Trump Jr., were present.

Tiffany Trump, who got married over Veterans’ Day weekend, also did not attend her father’s announcement event at Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka Trump told Fox that her kids had a lot to do with her decision, which was not one made recently.

“They are at critical ages, and we are enjoying these moments with them,” she said. “We’re happy where we are right now, and we will continue to support my father — as his kids.”

Ivanka Trump and Kushner have three children — Arabella, 11; Joseph, 9; and Theodore, 6.

“This is where she’s been since she left Washington,” a source close to Ivanka told Fox. “She felt she had served the country, and now she is going to focus on her family, and Jared felt the same.”

“I’m very proud of what I was able to accomplish,” Ivanka added, saying that her decision had not been made “yesterday.”

“I left it all on the field, and I don’t miss it,” she said.

During her time in the Trump administration, Ivanka worked to increase the size of the federal government under her father, including, Fox reported, “doubling the child tax credit” and expanding program such as “child care support, education workforce development and paid family leave.”

Ivanka Trump famously responded to Joy Behar on Twitter in the early days of the COVID pandemic, saying she would take a coronavirus vaccine on “The View” after the show’s liberal co-host questioned the safety of a hypothetical vaccine.

Behar had asserted that any vaccine approved by President Donald Trump’s administration might not be safe.

“He will push anything to get re-elected. Don’t fall for it,” Behar said. “And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

The comments came as the women on the show were disparaging work to create a vaccine and criticizing Trump for championing the potential for such a vaccine to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

AMERICA’S DISTRUST IN COVID VACCINES? After a vaccine trial halted following an unexplained illness, the co-hosts discuss their thoughts on getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus once one becomes publicly available. https://t.co/nKZl5plPXC pic.twitter.com/H5f3jLMAs8 — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2020

The following day, Ivanka Trump called Behar’s bluff on Twitter.

Tagging the TV host in a tweet, Ivanka Trump agreed to take a coronavirus vaccine in public.

“Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so,” the first daughter tweeted. “I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority.”

Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority. https://t.co/FXb0Dqjdio — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 10, 2020

“Ivanka Trump has posted less frequently than she used to on social media since her father left office in January 2021, although she put up a few posts over the weekend about her sister Tiffany’s wedding,” CBS News reported regarding Ivanka’s recent public activities. “She also shared several posts over the summer recognizing the publication of Kushner’s book and honoring her mother, Ivana, who died in July.”

