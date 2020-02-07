SECTIONS
Ivanka Trump Named Winner of 'Alexander Hamilton Award' for 'Exceptional Contributions to Growing Manufacturing'

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, tours ISMALA, a Moroccan institute specializing in aeronautic industries and civil aviation logistics, in the port city of Casablanca on Nov. 8, 2019.Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty ImagesIvanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, tours ISMALA, a Moroccan institute specializing in aeronautic industries and civil aviation logistics, in the port city of Casablanca on Nov. 8, 2019. (Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published February 7, 2020 at 3:43pm
First daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump will be honored with the National Association of Manufacturers Alexander Hamilton Award next week.

A Friday news release from the NAM said the award is new and honors leaders “who have made exceptional contributions to growing manufacturing in the United States and to empowering more Americans with high-tech, high-paying modern manufacturing jobs.”

In his time at the founding of the republic, Hamilton championed the cause of manufacturing in America.

“Ivanka Trump embodies the collaborative spirit and relentless drive needed to solve manufacturers’ most pressing challenge—the workforce crisis,” NAM president Jay Timmons said.

“Like no one in government has ever done, she has provided singular leadership and shown an unwavering commitment to modern manufacturing in America,” he continued.

“For her work bringing together leaders of industry, government and academia to put in-demand careers within reach for all Americans, Ivanka stands out as the perfect choice for this award.”

Trump leads the administration’s National Council for the American Worker, which President Donald Trump established by executive order last summer.

The council’s purpose is to “provide a coordinated process for developing a national strategy to ensure that America’s students and workers have access to affordable, relevant, and innovative education and job training that will equip them to compete and win in the global economy.”

One of Ivanka Trump’s top priorities at the White House has been reaching out to U.S. companies to gain commitments for training opportunities for new employees.

According to the White House, she has garnered 15 million such commitments “to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement.”

President Trump said during an event at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in January that his daughter’s original goal was 500,000 as part of the Pledge to America’s Workers.

“Within about a week, she broke that, and now she is up 15 million jobs,” Trump said.

“It is an honor to receive the National Association of Manufacturers’ Alexander Hamilton Award. #USA,” Ivanka Trump tweeted on Friday.

The first daughter also touted the newly released jobs numbers, showing employers added 225,000 new positions in January.

“The Blue Collar Boom cont. w/ 225,000 jobs added last month!” Trump tweeted. “More Americans are working & their wages are growing! Combined w/ the highest labor force participation rate since ‘13 -our policies are bringing ppl off the sidelines & empowering them to work!”

The number of manufacturing jobs created under the first three years of the Trump administration is 487,000 versus the 386,000 during former President Barack Obama’s second term.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
