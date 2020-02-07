Ivanka Trump Named Winner of 'Alexander Hamilton Award' for 'Exceptional Contributions to Growing Manufacturing'

First daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump will be honored with the National Association of Manufacturers Alexander Hamilton Award next week.

A Friday news release from the NAM said the award is new and honors leaders “who have made exceptional contributions to growing manufacturing in the United States and to empowering more Americans with high-tech, high-paying modern manufacturing jobs.”

In his time at the founding of the republic, Hamilton championed the cause of manufacturing in America.

“Ivanka Trump embodies the collaborative spirit and relentless drive needed to solve manufacturers’ most pressing challenge—the workforce crisis,” NAM president Jay Timmons said.

“Like no one in government has ever done, she has provided singular leadership and shown an unwavering commitment to modern manufacturing in America,” he continued.

TRENDING: Former Obama Adviser Bashes Pelosi: 'I Just Don't Recognize the Democratic Party'

“For her work bringing together leaders of industry, government and academia to put in-demand careers within reach for all Americans, Ivanka stands out as the perfect choice for this award.”

Trump leads the administration’s National Council for the American Worker, which President Donald Trump established by executive order last summer.

The council’s purpose is to “provide a coordinated process for developing a national strategy to ensure that America’s students and workers have access to affordable, relevant, and innovative education and job training that will equip them to compete and win in the global economy.”

Do you appreciate the work Ivanka Trump is doing to support the American worker? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (35 Votes) 10% (4 Votes)

One of Ivanka Trump’s top priorities at the White House has been reaching out to U.S. companies to gain commitments for training opportunities for new employees.

According to the White House, she has garnered 15 million such commitments “to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement.”

President Trump said during an event at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in January that his daughter’s original goal was 500,000 as part of the Pledge to America’s Workers.

“Within about a week, she broke that, and now she is up 15 million jobs,” Trump said.

“It is an honor to receive the National Association of Manufacturers’ Alexander Hamilton Award. #USA,” Ivanka Trump tweeted on Friday.

RELATED: Devout Dems at Debate Give Mitt Romney Explosive Round of Applause as Thanks for Betraying Trump

It is an honor to receive the National Association of Manufacturers’ Alexander Hamilton Award. #USAhttps://t.co/Dw4viUfWev @ShopFloorNAM — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 7, 2020

The first daughter also touted the newly released jobs numbers, showing employers added 225,000 new positions in January.

“The Blue Collar Boom cont. w/ 225,000 jobs added last month!” Trump tweeted. “More Americans are working & their wages are growing! Combined w/ the highest labor force participation rate since ‘13 -our policies are bringing ppl off the sidelines & empowering them to work!”

The Blue Collar Boom cont. w/ 225,000 jobs added last month! More Americans are working & their wages are growing! Combined w/ the highest labor force participation rate since ‘13 -our policies are bringing ppl off the sidelines & empowering them to work! #PledgetoAmericasWorkers — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 7, 2020

The number of manufacturing jobs created under the first three years of the Trump administration is 487,000 versus the 386,000 during former President Barack Obama’s second term.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.