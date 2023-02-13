Former first daughter Ivanka Trump said this weekend that she got one of those calls “that every parent dreads” last week: Her son had been hurt and was on the way to the hospital in an ambulance.

“This week I received a call from the school nurse that every parent dreads,” Trump wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. “My 6-year-old son Theo broke his wrist while playing soccer.”

Unfortunately, Trump was at the time not close to the hospital, so it turned into something of a “race” to see how quickly she and husband Jared Kushner, traveling separately, could get to their son.

“Since I was over an hour’s drive away, an ambulance took Theo, accompanied by the school nurse, to the closest hospital,” she wrote. “Jared and I raced to meet him, Jared arriving at the same time as the ambulance and me getting there a few minutes later.”

Trump was, unsurprisingly, grateful for the care her son received for what she called “a bad break.”

“It was a bad break, but the capable EMT, doctors, nurses and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital staff cared for Theo tenderly and professionally,” she said.

Her son, meanwhile, dealt with the situation as only a 6-year-old could.

“Theo’s visit culminated with two ice pops, which led to him declaring ‘[T]his is the best day ever!’,” she wrote. “The nurse turned to me and said, ‘This is why I’m in pediatrics! No adult in the emergency room has ever said something like that when given an ice pop.'”

For their part, Trump and her husband took the opportunity to turn what could have been a very bad day into a chance to help others.

“Jared and I are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and hospital staff who cared for our son,” she wrote in her post. “With gratitude in our hearts, we have made a donation to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“If you want to learn more about the great work they do each year to save and heal hundreds of thousands of kids see link below:

“https://www.jdch.com/give.”

She also added a link to the hospital’s Instagram account, which can be found here.

According to the hospital’s website, it sees roughly 65,000 patients in its emergency room annually, admits over 8,600 patients per year and performs nearly that many surgeries.

The facility offers “a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a child-friendly atmosphere” to treat “minor illnesses, trauma-related accidents and some of the most complex medical conditions,” the site says.

Donations support the institution’s efforts into research and education, new technology, and programs that allow patients’ families to stay close to their loved ones while they receive treatment.

The hospital even boasts a full-time clown to help cheer younger patients.

