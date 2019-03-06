Ivanka Trump Reveals Surprise Stat on People Who Entered Workforce Last Quarter

Ivanka Trump revealed over the weekend that more people re-entered the workforce during the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 than in the history of keeping the metric.

“It’s incredibly inspiring. It’s incredibly motivating to all of us to see what was being talked about on the campaign being realized, just affecting so many millions of lives,” Trump said on Fox News’ “The Next Revolution” in an interview which aired on Sunday night.

The first daughter — who serves as a jobs creation adviser to President Donald Trump — said she finds it amazing that during the last quarter, 73 percent of the people who entered the workforce came off the sidelines.

“They weren’t even considered unemployed,” Trump said. “They had been outside of the labor force. That is the largest number in the history of keeping this metric.”

“There is an optimism amongst workers that is deeply inspiring,” she added, noting that there are currently more job openings than there are unemployed Americans for the first time in the nation’s history.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. economy is experiencing the hottest job market in half a century.

“All sorts of people who have previously had trouble landing a job are now finding work. Racial minorities, those with less education and people working in the lowest-paying jobs are getting bigger pay raises and, in many cases, experiencing the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for their groups,” according to The Journal.

“They are joining manufacturing workers, women in their prime working years, Americans with disabilities and those with criminal records, among others, in finding improved job prospects after years of disappointment.”

The Arizona Republic reported, “Overall, manufacturing employment in the U.S. stands at 12.8 million, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s the highest level since the onset of the Great Recession and up 3.5 percent since Trump took office” two years ago.

During former President Barack Obama’s final 24 months in office, manufacturing employment grew just 0.5 percent.

Ivanka Trump contended the policies the administration has implemented, including tax cuts to businesses and individuals and removing job-killing regulations, are having the desired impact.

“We want to create a climate where people want to do business in America, and we are creating that climate,” the White House adviser said.

“The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton asked Trump her thoughts on the Green New Deal, championed by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, including its promise of a government-guaranteed income.

“I don’t think most Americans in their heart want to be given something,” she answered. “I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work.

“So I think this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where there is the potential for upward mobility.”

“Free market capitalism is what made this country successful … not socialism,” Trump argued.

Asked what she believes her father’s prospects are in 2020, Trump responded that Americans will have to answer one question when they are deciding for whom to vote: “Are we better off today than we were … 2 years ago? The answer is undoubtedly, ‘Yes.'”

