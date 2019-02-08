Ivanka Trump Blasts ‘Sexist’ Art Exhibit of Lookalike Model Vacuuming

Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump detailed what “infuriated” her about an art exhibit featuring a lookalike model vacuuming up crumbs that viewers throw at her during an interview that aired Friday.

“Well, I think it’s a very sexist representation of a woman, but what bothered me about this image is they hired a 16-year-old girl to stand there and have crumbs thrown at her for two hours a day for a couple of months, and I have a real problem with that,” Trump told Abby Huntsman of ABC’s “Good Morning America. “And that’s what infuriated me more than anything.”

“I think it’s a very sexist representation of a woman…”@IvankaTrump to @HuntsmanAbby on a controversial art exhibit inviting people to throw crumbs at a model look-a-like of her. https://t.co/7De0ILNSwT pic.twitter.com/7YaBQBrU5c — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 8, 2019

Trump had already addressed the performance art Tuesday.

“Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up,” she wrote on Twitter. “I choose the latter.”

Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter. https://t.co/MFri4xKhNI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 5, 2019

The woman behind the piece, conceptual artist Jennifer Rubell, told Trump to come see the work for herself.

“Ivanka, I would encourage you to see the piece and form your own direct response,” Rubell wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “I would be happy to arrange for you to do it alone with none of the media circus that has formed around it.

“Not knocking anyone down. Exploring complicated subjects we all care about.”

Ivanka, I would encourage you to see the piece and form your own direct response. I would be happy to arrange for you to do it alone with none of the media circus that has formed around it. Not knocking anyone down. Exploring complicated subjects we all care about. — Jennifer Rubell (@jenniferrubell) February 5, 2019

Trump has been in the public eye since long before she and husband Jared Kushner became advisers to her father, President Donald Trump.

She revealed in a 2007 interview that resurfaced in January that she was ABC’s first choice to be “The Bachelorette” in the early 2000s.

“I’ve been offered tons of shows, (including) ‘The Bachelorette,’” Trump said in 2007. “I’m flattered, but that in no way furthers my objective of being a great real estate developer.”

