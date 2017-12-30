Ivanka Trump Shares New Year’s Resolution, Immediately Comes Under Attack

First daughter Ivanka Trump received some criticism this week for sharing a fairly straightforward New Year’s resolution on Twitter.

New Year resolution, sleep more. https://t.co/giefRWGgGT — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 27, 2017

The tweet linked to a USA Today article detailing the deleterious health effects associated with sleep deprivation.

Though the evidence presented in that article might have validated her resolution, BizPac Review reported that numerous social media critics felt she was in no position to share it.

A number of Twitter users suggested her comment came from a position of privilege and made her appear out of touch.

Sorry I'm working two jobs — Ryan Lymer (@RyanLymer) December 27, 2017

There's nothing I loathe more than spoiled rich heirs whining about how hard their life is. She could meld into a recliner, have servants feed and bathe her for life, and still be filthy rich. — Amanda (@Amandatnt03) December 27, 2017

Trump’s tweet was inundated with negative replies, many of which took aim at her father.

President Donald Trump was advised by some critics to take his daughter’s advice and get more sleep while others argued that he is already sleeping on the job too often.

Try "work more". The entire Trump family are some of the laziest people I've ever seen. — kersti de minimus (@MissingGirlsUSA) December 28, 2017

A few suggested Ivanka Trump should have set the bar for 2018 higher, given her unique position of influence.

Mmmm, nothing else comes to mind? Nothing else you could think to work on? No regrets? Just more sleep. 👌 — Fred Sanford (@uglyauntesther) December 28, 2017

Of course, the pithy post could have just been her way of introducing an article emphasizing the importance of a good night’s sleep.

While the first daughter’s critics might not want to hear it from her, the experts cited in the article she linked made it clear that maintaining a steady schedule of “at least seven hours” of sleep nightly is vital for long-term health.

“Sleep deprivation compounds, so every night counts,” author and scientist Jeff Stibel wrote.

New research seems to show a clear connection between healthy brain function and a proper sleep schedule. While we can supplement some natural processes, like brushing and flossing to aid the enzymes already present in our mouths, Stibel explained that nothing can replace sleep.

“When it comes to the brain, we have no artificial way to replicate nature,” he wrote. “That’s where sleep comes in, by reducing the brain’s size to make room for the mental mouthwash. The process of sleep very elegantly acts as a cleansing agent to remove the brain’s toxins.”

