Ivanka Trump Shares New Year’s Resolution, Immediately Comes Under Attack

By Chris Agee
December 30, 2017 at 11:07am

First daughter Ivanka Trump received some criticism this week for sharing a fairly straightforward New Year’s resolution on Twitter.

The tweet linked to a USA Today article detailing the deleterious health effects associated with sleep deprivation.

Though the evidence presented in that article might have validated her resolution, BizPac Review reported that numerous social media critics felt she was in no position to share it.

A number of Twitter users suggested her comment came from a position of privilege and made her appear out of touch.

Trump’s tweet was inundated with negative replies, many of which took aim at her father.

President Donald Trump was advised by some critics to take his daughter’s advice and get more sleep while others argued that he is already sleeping on the job too often.

A few suggested Ivanka Trump should have set the bar for 2018 higher, given her unique position of influence.

Of course, the pithy post could have just been her way of introducing an article emphasizing the importance of a good night’s sleep.

While the first daughter’s critics might not want to hear it from her, the experts cited in the article she linked made it clear that maintaining a steady schedule of “at least seven hours” of sleep nightly is vital for long-term health.

“Sleep deprivation compounds, so every night counts,” author and scientist Jeff Stibel wrote.

New research seems to show a clear connection between healthy brain function and a proper sleep schedule. While we can supplement some natural processes, like brushing and flossing to aid the enzymes already present in our mouths, Stibel explained that nothing can replace sleep.

“When it comes to the brain, we have no artificial way to replicate nature,” he wrote. “That’s where sleep comes in, by reducing the brain’s size to make room for the mental mouthwash. The process of sleep very elegantly acts as a cleansing agent to remove the brain’s toxins.”

