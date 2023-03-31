Ivanka Trump Speaks Out on Her Father's Indictment: 'I Am Pained'

Ivanka Trump, former first daughter and presidential adviser during Donald Trump’s term in the Oval Office, posted a brief reaction Friday to her father’s grand jury indictment.

“I love my father, and I love my country,” she wrote. “Today, I am pained for both.

“I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”

Political writers found much to criticize in Ivanka’s statement.

Insider headlined its story, “Ivanka Trump offers up blandest statement possible about Donald Trump’s indictment.”

The story described her post as “a meager 27-word response to Donald Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury — the first time a former president has faced criminal charges.”

The Daily Beast called Ivanka’s post an “Extremely Low Energy Statement in Support of Dad.”

A subtitle said “The former first daughter has broken her silence — barely.” The outlet — which makes no claims to objectivity — even plastered a comment in red, all-caps type saying, “GO GIRL, GIVE HIM NOTHING.”

The Beast called Ivanka’s statement “vague” and commented that the Instagram post said “a whole lot of nothing.”

“An aide told The Daily Beast that she would not be commenting beyond those 27 tepid words,” the outlet reported. “’That is all,’ the aide said.”

The New York Times found Ivanka’s statement to be a marked contrast to that of her brothers.

“Former President Donald J. Trump’s adult sons on Thursday were quick to defend him against the charges, as yet unspecified, and to rage at the Manhattan district attorney who secured an indictment from a grand jury,” the Times noted. “But his eldest daughter?

“After hours of silence, Ivanka Trump — who served in Mr. Trump’s administration alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, and has frequently defended her father — weighed in with a comparatively muted statement on Friday.”

Donald Trump’s adult sons were quick to defend him after his indictment. But his daughter Ivanka, who served in his administration, offered a comparatively muted statement on Friday: “I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both.” https://t.co/KT5fH3Wwrg — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2023

Multiple media outlets mentioned Wednesday’s article in People that said she “is continuing to keep her distance from her father” and quoted an unnamed source as explaining, “[e]ven though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be.”

The source said the president’s daughter “is through with politics.”

That comment rings true, as Ivanka Trump was quoted soon after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy as saying she plans to sit this one out.

“This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she announced in a statement, People reported.

“I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

