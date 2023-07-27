Without a dark cloud of politics in the picture, Ivanka Trump is flying high.

The daughter of former President Donald Trump shared a video about her latest adventure Monday on Instagram.

In a video captioned “learning to fly,” backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers playing their song by the same name, Ivanka Trump is shown at the controls of a helicopter. The location was not given, but the U.K.’s Express speculated that it was off the coast of Florida.

The British tabloid noted that her piloting uniform for the day was a Dolce and Gabbana Majolica-floral dress.

Comments on her post praised her for posting the video.

“Brave like your dad,” said one poster, while another wrote, “We lost this class and elegance and replaced it with drugs and nudists at the White House.”

A recent report in People said Ivanka is purposefully embracing a more private life.

“Ivanka is spending precious time with her husband and her children, doing what she loves most, being a mother,” the magazine quoted a source it did not name as saying.

“She feels there is no better way to honor her late mother than to nurture and love on her own children,” the source told the magazine. Ivana Trump died July 14, 2022.

On the first Mother’s Day following my mother’s passing, I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids: Arabella, Joseph, and Theo. Sending so much love to all you superhuman mamas out there ! Happy… pic.twitter.com/SRvXkIv0DF — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 14, 2023

“While it has only been a year since Ivana passed, her role as both a remarkable mother and grandmother has left an impact on their lives and will forever be remembered,” the source said.

In June, Ivanka Trump was removed from a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and members of the Trump family filed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, according to CNN.

“The allegations against defendant Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016. Thus, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely,” a court order said.

As noted by the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Trump has spent much of her summer traveling.

June saw her posting pictures from Costa Rica, where she was shown with a surfboard, after a vacation in Greece, where she was shown by the Acropolis.

“During the pandemic I reread ‘The Odyssey’ and fell in love [with] Homer’s epic poem once again. (I loved Robert Fitzgerald’s translation.) Walking in the footsteps of Odysseus these past few days has been an extraordinary experience – ancient ruins and mythical landscapes came alive before my eyes as I explored this breathtaking country,” Trump posted on Instagram in May.

“Thank you, Greece, for bringing the Odyssey to life in the most enchanting way possible. Here’s to new adventures and embracing the spirit of Odysseus within us all!” she wrote.

The Daily Mail noted that other trips have included Morocco, Egypt, Qatar and Jerusalem.

After her father announced in November that he was running for president once again, Ivanka Trump issued a statement saying she was not going to be involved, according to NBC News.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena, I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments,” Trump said.

