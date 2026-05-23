Ivanka Trump Targeted for Assassination by Iranian-Trained Terrorist: Report

Ivanka Trump was reportedly the assassination target of a disgruntled Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-trained terrorist.

The New York Post published the ominous report identifying the captured Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, as the one who vowed to assassinate President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter.

Al-Saadi apparently didn’t just vow to kill Ivanka, but appeared to be taking tangible steps toward that end.

Notably, Al-Saadi allegedly had a blueprint of Ivanka’s Florida home — going far beyond just murderous rhetoric.

And the reason for such bloodlust? Al-Saadi was apparently an acolyte of deceased Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, the man who was killed by a Trump-approved drone strike in 2020.

“After Qasem was killed, he [Al-Saadi] went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,’” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington, told the New York Post.

Qanbar added that he had “heard that [Al-Saadi] had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida,” which the New York outlet corroborated with a second source.

Al-Saadi was apparently not very subtle about his plot.

“I say to the Americans look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you,” he had posted to X, showing an image of Ivanka’s Florida home. “We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis.”

“I told you, our revenge is a matter of time.”

That time may take a while, as Al-Saadi had gotten apprehended by authorities a week ago, according to the Department of Justice.

“As alleged, Al-Saadi coordinated a wave of attacks across Europe, including bombings, arson, and assaults targeting American communities and interests,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said. “The complaint further alleges that Al-Saadi discussed attacking locations in New York, California, and Arizona and presented a serious threat to our national security.”

Interestingly enough, the DOJ made no mention of the specific targeting of Ivanka.

Al-Saadi is hardly the first Iranian national to take umbrage with Soleimani’s death.

Former Iranian official Ebrahim Raisi — who died in a 2024 plane crash — had explicitly threatened some sort of retaliation on the one-year anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

“They will witness severe revenge,” Raisi said in 2021. “What has come so far has only been glimpses.”

Tensions have not diminished in the five years since.

In April, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had effectively kicked out Soleimani relatives who had been residing in the U.S.

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