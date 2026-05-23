Share
News
Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, acknowledges applause at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem.
Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, acknowledges applause at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (Saul Loeb - Pool / Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump Targeted for Assassination by Iranian-Trained Terrorist: Report

 By Bryan Chai  May 23, 2026 at 7:15am
Share

Ivanka Trump was reportedly the assassination target of a disgruntled Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-trained terrorist.

The New York Post published the ominous report identifying the captured Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, as the one who vowed to assassinate President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter.

Al-Saadi apparently didn’t just vow to kill Ivanka, but appeared to be taking tangible steps toward that end.

Notably, Al-Saadi allegedly had a blueprint of Ivanka’s Florida home — going far beyond just murderous rhetoric.

And the reason for such bloodlust? Al-Saadi was apparently an acolyte of deceased Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, the man who was killed by a Trump-approved drone strike in 2020.

“After Qasem was killed, he [Al-Saadi] went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,’” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington, told the New York Post.

Qanbar added that he had “heard that [Al-Saadi] had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida,” which the New York outlet corroborated with a second source.

Al-Saadi was apparently not very subtle about his plot.

“I say to the Americans look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you,” he had posted to X, showing an image of Ivanka’s Florida home. “We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis.”

“I told you, our revenge is a matter of time.”

That time may take a while, as Al-Saadi had gotten apprehended by authorities a week ago, according to the Department of Justice.

“As alleged, Al-Saadi coordinated a wave of attacks across Europe, including bombings, arson, and assaults targeting American communities and interests,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said. “The complaint further alleges that Al-Saadi discussed attacking locations in New York, California, and Arizona and presented a serious threat to our national security.”

Related:
Ivanka, Jared Kushner Share Touching Messages with the People of Israel

Interestingly enough, the DOJ made no mention of the specific targeting of Ivanka.

Al-Saadi is hardly the first Iranian national to take umbrage with Soleimani’s death.

Former Iranian official Ebrahim Raisi — who died in a 2024 plane crash — had explicitly threatened some sort of retaliation on the one-year anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

“They will witness severe revenge,” Raisi said in 2021. “What has come so far has only been glimpses.”

Tensions have not diminished in the five years since.

In April, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had effectively kicked out Soleimani relatives who had been residing in the U.S.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Trump Issues Forceful Defense of His Anti-Weaponization Fund as Senate Republicans Balk
Police: Texas Man Snuck Abortion Drug Into Pregnant Girlfriend's Drink, Killing His Own Unborn Daughter
Ivanka Trump Targeted for Assassination by Iranian-Trained Terrorist: Report
Children's YouTube Superstar Announces the Death of His 14-Year-Old Son
Infamous 'Son of Sam' Serial Killer Says He's Headed for Heaven - He's Right
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation