Ivanka Trump Will Be Forced to Testify in Father's Trial After Judge's Ruling

Ivanka Trump must testify in court next week in the civil lawsuit against her family’s business in New York, the judge in the case has ruled.

While no longer an executive for the Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter must appear in court, along with two of her brothers, before the case wraps up next month.

Ivanka Trump challenged the demand that she appear in court, but Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in favor of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office on Friday, NBC News reported.

Prosecutors argued her testimony was necessary despite the fact she is not a defendant in the case.

Ivanka Trump can appeal the ruling, but as it stands, she is likely to be called to testify in a Manhattan courtroom on Nov. 3, prosecutor Kevin Wallace said.

Her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will testify before her, on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, Wallace said.

Donald Trump is expected to testify on Nov. 6, and the case will wrap up shortly after.

An appeals court ruled earlier this year that Ivanka Trump could not be subpoenaed to testify in the civil case. Attorneys for Trump cited that ruling in a statement challenging Engoron’s ruling.

The legal team accused James’ office of an attempt “to continue to harass and burden President Trump’s daughter long after” another court had “mandated she be dismissed from the case.”

Would you play games / crosswords on The Western Journal’s site if offered? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 19% (44 Votes) No: 81% (182 Votes)

James’ office said that while Ivanka Trump is no longer affiliated with her family’s business, she has intricate knowledge of it.

“While no longer a Defendant in this action, she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity Defendants,” the AG’s office said in a statement.

“But even beyond that, Ms. Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization and other Defendants and can be called as a person still under their control,” it said.

Donald Trump is being sued for $250 million after James alleged he inflated his company’s assets for years in order to secure favorable loans and insurance offers.

Trump has denied James’ claims and has charged the lawsuit, which is not criminal, is politically motivated.

Engoron has also faced scrutiny and was seen smiling from ear to ear at the beginning of the case.

The Democratic judge also later agreed with a highly questionable assessment that Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort was worth only $18 million to $27 million.

The Trump family believes the historic, oceanside property in Palm Beach, Florida, is worth upward of $1 billion.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.