Ivy League Professor Makes 'Brilliant Move' to Replace 'Pride Month' with Something That Honors God

Bucking the trend of giving June the LGBT-inspired label of “Pride Month,” Princeton University professor Robert George is calling for it to be celebrated as “Fidelity Month.”

George posted about the idea on his Facebook page in May and wrote about it on a new Fidelity Month website.

He said he was worried about the “precipitous decline in our fellow Americans’ belief in the importance of such values as patriotism, religion, family, and community — the values that used to unite Americans despite our many differences.”

“There are a million things we can and should do to restore the faith of our people, and begin to heal the dreadful division in our county, but I would like you to join in one small one,” the professor wrote.

George issued a call for officials and faith leaders to support Fidelity Month, “a month dedicated to the importance of fidelity to God, spouses and families, our country, and our communities.”

The concept received the support of Tyler O’Neil, managing editor of The Daily Signal, in a commentary whose headline called the idea a “brilliant move.”

“I have often joked that June should be considered ‘humility’ month because in the Western Christian worldview, pride constitutes the great sin of rejection of God in favor of yourself, while humility represents a great virtue,” O’Neil wrote.

“Humility entails surrendering yourself to God and reenacting in a small way the humbling of Jesus, who gave up the presence of the Father to take on human form and become a servant among us, even becoming obedient to the point of death,” he said.

“Yet humility carries a negative connotation,” O’Neil said. “‘Pride’ has succeeded because the LGBTQ+ movement associates it with the message that human beings have inherent worth, and no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity, you can take ownership of yourself.

“The proper response isn’t just to negate what the LGBTQ+ movement promises, but to take the positive view of humanity and ground it in something more noble.”

“Of course, the pinnacle of ‘Pride’ is the claim that God holds no authority over us—that we can choose our own lifestyles and even rewrite biology to tell the One who made us male and female that he placed transgender people in the wrong body,” O’Neil wrote.

He said celebrating “pride” is “all about infidelity, breaking vows and duties to spouses, to children, and to God. Sexual liberation rests on the idea that marriage only lasts as long as feelings of love do, and family courts will decide who takes care of the children.”

On the other hand, O’Neil wrote, Fidelity Month “merely represents a response to the endless barrage of rainbow flags as June approaches.”

Happy Fidelity Month!

“It offers representation for those who are tired of seeing a constant reminder that America’s institutions are in lockstep with the sexual revolution, for those who are tired of having their faith demonized as ‘anti-LGBTQ+,’ for those who truly do want to live and let live, but who see any dissent from rainbow orthodoxy quashed in the public square,” he said.

According to his website, George is the sixth McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence and director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton.

