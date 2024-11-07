Ivy League School Pampers Students Crushed by Trump's Win with Counseling and 'Listening Circles'

Ivy League university Dartmouth College is providing a “Democratic listening circle” and hours of psychological counseling to students following Vice President Kamala Harris’ election defeat, according to university documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Dartmouth’s schedule of “post-election events” includes a two hour “Democratic listening circle,” described as “a supportive environment where Democratic voters can share their hopes, concerns, and reflections about our country’s direction.” The school also offered a five-and-a-half hour “Decompress Dinner” on Wednesday, in addition to three hours of mental health counseling on both Wednesday and Thursday.

“Be off the grid the day after the election,” the “Decompress Dinner” description read. “Bring a book, a craft, and a friend to the lodge. …Van ride and dinner included!”

Dartmouth is offering a listening circle for faculty as well as a “Bipartisan Listening Circle,” where “participants take turns speaking while others practice deep, respectful listening.” It will also provide open space for students to “process and discuss with food,” and one-on-one confidential meetings with a chaplain.

The Ivy League school has even organized a “Republican Listening Circle,” despite former President Donald Trump winning the election handily.

Altogether, Dartmouth will offer at least five “listening circles” between Wednesday and Friday.

Nearly 75 percent of students at the university said they planned to vote for Harris while just 21 percent expressed support for Trump, according to a poll conducted by student newspaper The Dartmouth between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3.

In June, Dartmouth’s graduation ceremony was interrupted by members of the Upper Valley Democratic Socialists of America — a chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America — participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration. The UVDSA later issued a post on Instagram with the caption, “Palestine will be freed in our lifetime. D**** to America and Israel.”

Dartmouth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

